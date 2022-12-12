Dine at Diamond Hotel's Christmas + NYE Buffets at 30% Off With These Vouchers You Can Buy Today

(SPOT.ph) We see you've been hustling for months on end, but you've made it to December—time for a treat. Christmas is pretty much the season to let loose and reward yourself for getting through the year after all! Going ham at an all-you-can-eat spot is one great way to celebrate, especially during the holidays, and here's your chance to dine at one of the city's best at a discount. Yup, Diamond Hotel's peddling vouchers you can purchase today, December 12, for 30% off at the Christmas and New Year's eve buffets at Corniche.

Also read: These Hotel Buffets in Manila Are Worth the Splurge

Get a sweet discount for Christmas dinner at this Diamond Hotel buffet:

Diamond Hotel's now selling discount vouchers so you can dine at Corniche's December 24 and 31 dinner buffets at 30% off. That is, seats per person will be priced at P2,450 (from P3,500) net for the first seating from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and P2,835 (from P4,050) net for the second seating from 8 to 10 p.m. (with one round of red or white wine!), on either date. The 2nd seating of the December 31 buffet also lets you join in the hotel's New Year's Eve Countdown Party. Considering these are prime dates, we say this is a steal.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Note that each coupon is good for one-time use only on the date and seating you get it for; be sure to print out a copy of the confirmation receipt and bring a valid government ID upon redemption! Stocks of the vouchers are limited, so make those plans ASAP and head over to Diamond Hotel's website.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Corniche is a buffet located within Diamond Hotel. Come hungry as there's plenty to be had here—from roast meats to fresh sushi to homemade ice cream and more.

Diamond Hotel is at Roxas Boulevard corner Dr. J. Quintos Street, Manila. For voucher purchases, visit the online shopping section of Diamond Hotel's website. You can also check out their Facebook page.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.