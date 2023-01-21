Cheap Eats: BOGO Illo's Home Buffet, 25% Off Pho Hoa + More Promos You Shouldn't Miss This Week

(SPOT.ph) The Year of the Water Rabbit is upon us and we're here to bring you the most auspicious eats. Aside from attracting good luck, indulging in your Chinese favorites this Lunar New Year comes with free pastries, discounts on milk tea, BOGO buffet promo, and more! In other parts of the Metro, there are also deals on pho, coffee, and froyo, and we know just where to find them.

Check out the cheap eats you can score at these Metro Manila restaurants:

Chinese New Year Promos at Paper Moon Cafe

Paper Moon Cafe fans, you’re going to love their online offers for the Chinese New Year! Purchase any medium or large Mille Crepe and get a 10% discount when you enter the promo code CNY2023 upon checkout. If you’d rather get their Pineapple Tarts for free, use the promo code CNYTARTS. Make sure to order fast because they’re valid until January 22 only!

For online orders, head over to Paper Moon Cafe PH's website. For more information, log on to Paper Moon Cafe PH's Facebook page.

Coffee Bundle at CafeFrance

CafeFrance knows just how much fuel and boost you need to kickstart your week every Monday! That’s why they have a coffee bundle that you can’t say no to: Buy any iced coffee and get another one for just P12 (yup, no kidding!). Catch this promo when you dine or order for takeout on all Mondays of January.

See a list of CafeFrance branches. For more information, log on to CafeFrance's Facebook page.

Anniversary Promo at Pho Hoa Vietnamese Restaurant

Pho lovers, rejoice! Pho Hoa Vietnamese Restaurant is celebrating 25 delicious and heartwarming years and they’ve got a treat for you. Take advantage of a 25% discount on their Pho Noodle Soup (Beef, Seafood, Chicken, or Vegetarian) from January 23 to 26, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. This promo is valid for dine-in and takeout only.

See a list of Pho Hoa Vietnamese Restaurant branches. For more information, log on to Pho Hoa Vietnamese Restaurant's Facebook page.

App Vouchers at Burger King

In case you don’t have the Burger King® Philippines app yet, now’s the perfect time to download it. Check out these discounts that you can score when you use it:

Caramel Sundae and Chocolate Sundae for P65 (save P13)

X-Tra Long Chicken Jr. with Rice, Regular Fries, and Regular Iced Tea for P115 (save P31)

Whopper Jr. Meal with Caramel Sundae for P159 (save P18)

Two Flame-Grilled Hamburgers with Regular Fries and Regular Coke for P175 (save P18)

You can redeem these vouchers in-store until January 31.

To claim the vouchers, download the Burger King® Philippines on the App Store or Play Store. See a list of Burger King Philippines branches. For more information, log on to Burger King Philippines' Facebook page.

Free Chinese New Year Treat at Kraver’s Canteen

Got a huge Lunar New Year celebration with the fam? Order from Kraver’s Canteen and score free Tikoy Cheese Turon for orders worth at least P500, valid until January 23. Plus, if you reach P800 and more, you get P200 off your bill when you enter the promo code JAN200 upon checkout. Take your pick from a ton of food concepts, such as Burger Jack, El Nacho Libre, Let's Get Litson, Kyoto Sushi Bake, and more!

For orders, head over to Kraver's Canteen's website or download the CRAVE by Kraver’s app on iOS or Android. For more information, log on to Kraver's Canteen's Facebook page.

All-You-Can Weekends at Pancake House

Missing Pancake House’s All-You-Can Weekends? Well, they’re back! Ready your wallets and make sure to come hungry as you have two hours to dig into plates upon plates of a one-piece Chicken Taco (soft-shell or crunchy), Pasta with Garlic Bread (Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Creamy Carbonara, or Classic Baked Mac), and bottomless Iced Tea. This promo is valid for dine-in on all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays of January.

See a list of Pancake House branches. For more information, log on to Pancake House's Facebook page.

P88 Milk Tea at Fat Fook

Fat Fook is celebrating the Chinese New Year with a huge discount on a crowd-favorite drink! For a limited time only, sip on their Classic Milk Tea with Coconut Jelly for just P88. Head over ASAP because this offer is available until January 22 only!

See a list of Fat Fook Manila branches. For more information, log on to Fat Fook Manila's Facebook page.

Free Treat at Tim Ho Wan

Kung Hei Fat Choi! Usher in luck and good fortune this Year of the Water Rabbit with the fam at Tim Ho Wan. Order at least P600 worth of your Chinese favorites and get a three-piece Pan-Fried Radish Cake for free. This offer is valid for dine-in and takeout until January 25.

See a list of Tim Ho Wan PH branches. For more information, log on to Tim Ho Wan PH's Facebook page.

Chinese New Year Buffet Promo at Illo's Home Buffet

Attract good luck this Chinese New Year and celebrate with the fam at Illo's Home Buffet! For just P1,500 net, you and another person can dig into their delicious dishes for the price of one. Make plans ASAP because this offer is available until January 27 only.

Illo’s Home Buffet is at UG/F Greenhills Elan Hotel Modern, 49 Annapolis Street, San Juan City and G/F Makati Palace Hotel, 5011 P. Burgos corner Caceres Street, Makati City. For reservations, head over to Illo’s Home Buffet’s website. For more information, log on to Illo's Home Buffet's Facebook page.

Froyo Promos at Yogorino

Satisfy your cravings for froyo with Yogorino’s latest offers. Buy one regular froyo and get a large one for just P159 (save P30). You can also buy one scoop of any gelato of your choice and you get another scoop for free. There’s a catch, though: These deals are exclusively available at their UP Town Center branch for a limited time only.

Yogorino is at G/F Phase 2, UP Town Center, Katipunan Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City. For more information, log on to Yogorino PH's Facebook page.