Cheap Eats: The Grid P888 Bundles, 2+1 Go! Salads Smoothies + More Promos You Shouldn't Miss This Week

(SPOT.ph) In case you need stretch your budget a little bit more until the next payday, we've got you covered. Who says you need to break the bank just to indulge yourself, right? This week, we've got promos on pizzas, smoothies, milk tea, and more of your favorites. Plus, for even more good luck, we know a spot where you can continue celebrating the Year of the Water Rabbit over unlimited dim sum!

Also read: Year-of-the-Rabbit Babies: Hop to Vikings and Eat for Free This Month

Check out the cheap eats you can score at these Metro Manila restaurants:

Lucky P888 Bundles at The Grid Food Market

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It’s not yet too late to celebrate the Year of the Water Rabbit! Usher in good fortune and check out these Lucky P888 Bundles from different concepts in The Grid Food Market:

Babu: Chicken Mee Goreng, Crispy Spring Roll, Chicken Satay, and two bottles of Calamansi Pandan

Bad Bird: a plate of Chicken Tenders and two servings of rice, one Torched Corn and Cheese, Home Brewed Iced Tea, and Hush Puppies

China Mommy: Taiwanese Piantong with Porkchop and Taiwanese Piantong with Okiam Chicken, or three flavors of Fortune Bags (Original, Vegetarian, Truffle, or Crab)

Gochugang: Boneless Fried Chicken, Gochujang Sesame Noodles, Japchae Noodles, rice, and two bottles of Lychee Cold Tea

OK Bob: two pieces of Chicken Kebab Plate and Baba Ghanoush

Pilya’s Kitchen: Beef Noodle Soup, Mala Fried Chicken Sandwich, and Spicy Smashed Cucumber Salad

Tsuke-Men: five pieces of Ebi Tempura, four pieces of Tamago Shoko, and one bowl of Chahan

White Flower Tea House: XO Lechon Macau Sisig, Tender Beef Hofan Noodles, and Crispy Prawn Crackers

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

These offers are available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery until January 29.

The Grid Food Market is at 2/F Power Plant Mall, Amorsolo Drive, Rockwell Center, Makati City. For delivery, head over to The Grid Food Market's website. For more information, log on to The Grid Food Market's Facebook page.

Pizza Promo at Overdoughs

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Did you know that you can get more than just sweets and pastries at Overdoughs? They have pizzas, too! In fact, they have an ongoing promo: Buy one OD Sourdough Pizza and have another one at 50% off. Their pizza flavors include Scallops and Honey Bacon, Truffle and Three Shrooms, Meat Me All The Way, Sam and Kimcheese, K.K.B. (Kang Kong and Blossom), and Quatro Keso. This promo is valid for dine-in, takeout, and delivery until January 31.

See a list of Overdoughs branches. For delivery orders, head over to Overdoughs' website or find Overdoughs on GrabFood. For more information, log on to Overdoughs' Facebook page.

Vegan January at Cupcakes by Sonja

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Cupcakes by Sonja is turning over a new leaf this 2023, specifically during Vegan January! Now, you can enjoy plant-based cupcake flavors, starting with their Sunny Lemon Cupcakes. This moist and zesty treat is topped with vegan lemon buttercream frosting and garnished with sweet, candied lemons. It’s part of their Go Veg Love Minis Set, which you can get at 15% off when you order online with the promo code ITSVEGANUARY. This discount is valid until January 31.

For online orders, head over to Cupcakes by Sonja's website. For more information, log on to Cupcakes by Sonja's Facebook page.

Half-Price Dishes at Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

If you’ve yet to check out Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge, the new and premium sports bar and lounge in Makati City, now’s the perfect time to head over. They’re offering a different kind of Happy Hour—one where you can score a whopping 50% discount on their Socials menu category. It includes Mexican Street Corn-Chorizo Totchos, Twelve-Hour US Angus Beef Brisket Slider, eight-piece New Orleans Style Garlic Shrimp, and more! This promo is available daily from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. until January 31 only.

Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge is at OPL Building, 100 Don Carlos Palanca Street, Legazpi Village, Makati City. For reservations, contact 0977-166-4881. For more information, log on to Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge's Instagram page.

Smoothie Bundle at Go! Salads

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Achieve your fitness and health goals with Go! Salads! Take advantage of their latest offer, where you can score a free Green Smoothie (any flavor) when you order two Green Smoothies of the same flavor. Your choices include Coffee Kick Smoothie, Rock Smoothie, The Guzzler Smoothie, Breakfast Smoothie, Hummingbird Smoothie, and The Jeepney Smoothie. This offer is valid in-store and online for dine-in, takeout, and delivery until January 31.

See a list of Go! Salads branches. For delivery orders, head over to Go! Salads' website, contact 0919-067-6600, or find Go! Salads on GrabFood. For more information, log on to Go! Salads' Facebook page.

Free Empanadas at Honeybon

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Want empanadas to go with your Honeybon cake? Just order one whole Candied Walnut Carrot Cake, Pistachio Nougat, or Mango Cheesecake and you automatically get a three-piece Empanada Sampler for free! This promo is valid in-store and online until January 31.

See a list of Honeybon branches. For online orders, head over to Honeybon's website. For more information, log on to Honeybon's Facebook page.

Pearl Milk Tea for Less at Moonleaf Tea Shop

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chinese New Year celebrations are still ongoing at Moonleaf Tea Shop! You still have time to score a P23 discount on their Pearl Milk Tea, which include Wintermelon, Hakka, Jasmine, Moon Pearl, Okinawa, and Hokkaido. This offer is available in-store until January 31.

See a list of Moonleaf Tea Shop branches. For more information, log on to Moonleaf Tea Shop's Facebook page.

Happy Hour Specials at Zark's Burgers

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It’s your last chance to treat yourself to Zark’s Burgers’ Happy Hour Specials! Take your pick from any of the following discounted offers:

Buffalo Wings with Rice for P189 (save P20)

Zark’s Ultimate for P199 (save P10)

Cheesy Bacon Mushroom for P189 (save P20)

Thunder Mac ‘n Cheese for P209 (save P50)

This promo is exclusively available at GrabFood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until January 31.

For orders, find Zark’s Burgers on GrabFood. For more information, log on to Zark's Burgers' Facebook page.

Unlimited Dim Sum at Lancaster Hotel Manila

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dim sum lovers, this one’s for you! Lancaster Hotel’s R.M. Lim’s Chinese Buffet is offering unlimited dim sum for just P399 (yes, we’re not kidding about the price!). This also comes with soup and rice to complete the dining experience. Start making plans because this promo is available for a limited time only!

R.M. Lim’s Chinese Buffet is at Lancaster Hotel Manila, 622 Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. For reservations, call 0968-869-7673 or 0920-984-7674, or send a message to Lancaster Hotel Manila on Facebook. For more information, log on to Lancaster Hotel Manila's Facebook page.

Free Smoothie at Lilo’s Acai

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Lilo’s Acai is starting 2023 strong and healthy with their Kickstart Promo! Try out their delicious and healthy smoothies, and get a free one, too, when your order reaches at least P850. Your choices include the following:

Chunky Monkey (banana, peanut butter, soy milk, dates, and cashew nuts)

Berry Bananza (blueberry, strawberry, banana, soy milk, and chia seeds)

Mango Tango (mango, banana, turmeric powder, soy milk, and dates)

Triple P (pineapple, banana, pitaya powder, and soy milk)

This promo is available until January 31 only.

For orders, head over to Lilo’s Acai’s delivery website or find Lilo’s Acai on GrabFood or Foodpanda. For more information, log on to Lilo's Acai's Instagram page.