You Can Get Tim Ho Wan's Pork Buns for Just P9 This Week

(SPOT.ph) Hong Kong's Tim Ho Wan has long been known for its Pork Buns—that is, baked buns with a crumbly crust hiding a sweet pork filling in the center. Since opening here back in 2014, the Hong Kong dim sum chain has managed to open several branches in the country to make it easier to satisfy the Pork Bun cravings without having to cross time zones.

For those residing in the north of Metro Manila, Tim Ho Wan opened a new branch at Gateway Mall 2, Quezon City. And guess what, Northies: Tim Ho Wan is offering a promo on their signature Pork Buns to celebrate the new store!

Also read:

SNEAK PEEK: Here's a Look Inside the New Gateway Mall 2

Here's Your Definitive Guide to Restaurants in Gateway Mall 2

What you need to know about the Tim Ho Wan Pork Buns promo:

Tim Ho Wan celebrates its ninth branch's opening at Gateway Mall 2 with a promo on their famous Pork Bun. If you're one of the first 100 customers from September 25 to 27, you can buy a piece of Pork Bun for P9 when you buy any Tim Ho Wan entrée at regular price. The regular price of the Pork Buns is P170 for three pieces, but with this special Gateway Mall 2 promo, you can save about P47.67 per piece.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

If you've ever tried Tim Ho Wan's Pork Buns, then you know how addicting the sweet-salty dim sum is—and how one piece doesn't cut it. It's safer to say that this promo is best for getting an extra Pork Bun if the regular three-piece Pork Buns platter (P170) doesn't cut it.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

The mechanics posted on Tim Ho Wan's Facebook page mention that this promo is strictly on a one-purchase-per-customer and dine-in basis only. This means that you, the customer, cannot buy two entrees and get two pieces of the Pork Buns for P9 each or P18 total.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Tim Ho Wan's Gateway branch is at G/F, Gateway Mall 2, Cubao, Quezon City. For more information, check out Tim Ho Wan PH's Facebook page.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.