Cheap Eats: 10 Freebies and Discounts From January 9 to 15

(SPOT.ph) Well done, Spotters: you've made it through the first work week of the new year! You deserve to treat yourself—but if you're also looking to save your hard-earned cash in the process, we've got good news for you. You can eat well while saving big if you know where to go, and we've rounded up the best deals and discounts you'll want to check out this coming week.

P49 Mini Blizzards at Dairy Queen

You read that right: Your P49 can get you a Mini Blizzard at Dairy Queen! You can choose between the Oreo, Brownie Temptation, and Chocolate Chip flavors. This deal is valid for dine-in and takeout transactions only until December 31.

Dairy Queen has branches at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Araneta City, Quezon City and Cinema Level, Glorietta 4, Makati City. See a list of Dairy Queen branches. For more information, check out Dairy Queen Philippines' Facebook page.

Pizza savers at Greenwich

Crazy for pizza? You can get your fix for as low as P50 with Greenwich's Pizza Savers deals. Get a six-inch solo ala carte Cheeseburger Classic Pizza for P50, two solo six-inch ala carte Cheeseburger Classic and Cheesey Bacon & Ham Classic Pizzas for P99, or a six-inch Solo Cheeseburger Classic Pizza with Meaty Spaghetti for P99. This deal is valid for dine-in until January 31.

Greenwich has branches at Food Court, 3/F 168 Shopping Mall, Binondo, Manila City and STI Holdings Center Building, 6764 Ayala Avenue, Legazpi Village, Makati City. See a list of Greenwich branches. For more information, check out Greenwich Barkada's Facebook page.

Favorite Four at Kenny Rogers

If you're dining with the fam, Kenny Rogers has a deal you'll want to check out. the Favorite Four, where you can choose four Solo B plates (choose from Classic Roast, Ragin’ Cajun Roast, or OMG flavors for the chicken) plus free 1.5 liters of Pepsi and and a P100 gift certificate all for just P999. This deal is available for takeout, pickup, and delivery—just call 8555-9000, send Kenny Rogers a message on Facebook, or order through their website—until January 17.

For orders, contact 8555-9000 or send Kenny Rogers a message on Facebook. You can also visit their website. For more information, check out Kenny Rogers Roasters Philippines' Facebook page.

Double Darla Deal at Yellow Cab

Roll-up pizza lovers, you can get two nine-inch Dear Darla pizzas from Yellow Cab for the price of one (P420)! Choose from the Original Darla and Roasted Garlic & Ricotta variants—note that your free pizza will be of the same flavor. This deal is available for dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up, drive-thru and delivery. To order for delivery, you can visit their website or call 8789-9999 or one of their stores directly.

Yellow Cab has branches at G/F Strata 2000 Building, F. Ortigas Jr. Road, Ortigas, Pasig City and 498 Banawe Street, Santo Domingo, Quezon City. See a list of Yellow Cab branches. For delivery orders, visit Yellow Cab's website. You can also call 8789-9999 or one of their stores directly. For more information, check out Yellow Cab Pizza Co.'s Facebook page.

Two for P150 Burgers at Burger King

Can't choose between Burger King's regular or meatless burgers? You can get two burgers—one regular Whopper Jr. and one Plant-Based Whopper Jr.—for just P150. This deal is valid for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, or delivery via Foodpanda or LalaFood.

Burger King has branches at 2/F Main Building, SM City North EDSA, Bago Bantay, Quezon City and G/F Raffles Corporate Center, F. Ortigas Jr. Road, Ortigas, Pasig City. See a list of Burger King branches. For delivery orders, find Burger King on Foodpanda or LalaFood. For more information, check out Burger King Philippines' Facebook page.

BFF Bundle at Fish & Co.

Fish & Co. is offering a special bundle with their Best Fish in Town, Shrimp & Scallop Aglio Olio, Crispy Fried Chicken, and Grilled Pork Chop & Rice all for just P1,295 from its original price of P1,670. This deal is valid for dine-in, takeout, and delivery through GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Fish & Co. has branches at 4/F The Deck, Uptown Place Mall, 36th Street corner 9th Avenue, Uptown Bonifacio and 4/F Garden Restaurants, Trinoma Mall, Quezon City. See a list of Fish & Co. branches. For delivery orders, find Fish & Co. on GrabFood or Foodpanda. For more information, check out Fish & Co. Philippines' Facebook page.

Original Add-Ons at Krispy Kreme

Doughnuts are best paired with coffee, and Krispy Kreme is letting you have your cup of joe for less with their Original Add-Ons promo. With every purchase of a box of six or 12 doughnuts, you can get any 12-ounce Signature Kremey, or Cold Brew beverage for just P50, or any 12-ounce Chiller for just P75. This deal is valid for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and in-store and curbside pickup. You can also get it delivered by calling 8887-9000, visiting their website, or ordering through GrabFood, FoodPanda, LalaFood, OrderMo, Groover, or Mangan. You can avail of this promo until January 31.

Krispy Kreme has branches at UG/F Festival Mall, Filinvest City, Muntinlupa City and Burgos Eats, Rizal Drive corner 39th Street, Bonifacio Global City. See a list of Krispy Kreme branches. For delivery orders, visit Krispy Kreme's website, call 8887-9000, or find Krispy Kreme on GrabFood, Foodpanda, LalaFood, OrderMo, or Groover. For more information, check out Krispy Kreme Philippines' Facebook page.

P10 drinks at Mang Inasal

Can't have your inasal fix without an ice-cold drink? You're in luck: you can get a regular drink for just P10 with the purchase of any of their rice meals. This deal is only valid for dine-in until January 31.

Mang Inasal has branches at G/F Phase 1, Ali Mall, Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City and Taft Avenue, Malate, Manila City. See a list of Mang Inasal branches. For more information, check out Mang Inasal Philippines' Facebook page.

New Year's Treat at Serenitea

Who can say no to a two-for-one promo on milk tea? Serenitea is offering a buy-one, get-one deal on large cups of their Hokkaido Milk Tea (P110), Emperor Milk Tea (P110), and Soy Cheese Frost (P160). This deal is valid for hot and cold drinks for walk-in and takeout orders, and for cold drinks only for delivery orders via LalaFood and Foodpanda. You can avail of this deal until January 31.

Serenitea has branches at 778 Banawe Street, Siena, Banawe, Quezon City and Basement 1, Food Avenue, Metro Gaisano Market, Alabang Town Center, Alabang, Muntinlupa City. See a list of Serenitea branches. For delivery orders, find Serenitea on Lalafood or Foodpanda. For more information, check out Serenitea's Facebook page.

Free delivery at Auntie Anne's

Want some pretzels for snacks? Auntie Anne's is slashing off the delivery fee for first-time orders through LalaFood—no need to apply a promo code! Some of the items you can get are the Original Pretzel (P70) and Cream Cheese Stix (P95). This deal is valid until January 13.

For orders, find Auntie Anne's on LalaFood. For more information, check out Auntie Anne's Facebook page.

