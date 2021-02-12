Eat + Drink Cheap Eats

For One Day Only: You Can Get Two Cha Tuk Chak Drinks for Just P143

Can't pass up on Thai Pink Milk.

by Patricia Baes
21 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
PHOTO BY Facebook/Cha Tuk Chak ILLUSTRATION Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Raise your hands if, like us, you turn to sweet and milky drinks whenever you're stressed, bored, or just thirsty! If there's any shop that knows how to make great beverages, it's Thai milk-tea spot Cha Tuk Chak, whose lineup includes Thai classics as well as more modern sips. And what's better than one Cha Tuk Chak drink? Two Cha Tuk Chak drinks, obviously—especially when you can get them at a discount! Here's the deal: on February 14, Cha Tuk Chak is letting you order two popular beverages of theirs—namely, regular-sized versions of the Nom Yen and the Choco Ichigo Cheesecake—for just P143. Mark your calendars!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You can avail of this offer at selected Cha Tuk Chak branches or have it delivered to your doorstep by ordering via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Pick.A.Roo.

In case you haven't tried them, here's a quick rundown: the Nom Yen is a Thai drink also known as "pink milk" and is sweetened with sala syrup; the Choco Ichigo Cheesecake is a playful beverage of chocolate milk with strawberry cheesecake. With their sweet and indulgent makeup, they're both perfect for Valentine's season!

This promo is valid at the following branches: 

  • Ayala Malls Feliz
  • Ayala Malls Marikina
  • Binondo
  • C5 Taguig
  • E. Rodriguez (Devour Food Hub)
  • Greenhills Shoppesville
  • Lanang
  • Maginhawa
  • Malabon
  • Monumento
  • New Lower Bicutan
  • Pasig Azucena
  • Pasig Mega Market
  • Poblacion
  • Retiro (N.S. Amoranto)
  • Rustan's Supermarket
  • Glorietta, Salcedo
  • San Lazaro
  • Savemore Market Novaliches
  • SM Fairview
  • SM North Edsa
  • Taft
  • The Rock Lifestyle Hub
  • The Shops at Greenhills
CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

Cha Tuk Chak is a milk-tea spot that specializes in Thai versions of the said drink. Aside from the Choco Ichigo Cheesecake and Nom Yen, you also can't go wrong with their Black Fire Tiger (with milk, tea cream, creme brulee, and black and honey pearls) and Cha Yen (Thai milk tea) drinks!

Cha Tuk Chak has branches at Rustan's, Glorietta Complex, Makati City and 120 Maginhawa Street, Teachers Village, Quezon City. See a list of participating branches. For delivery orders, find Cha Tuk Chak on GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Pickaroo. For more information, check out Cha Tuk Chak's Facebook page.

Hot Stories You Might Have Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Your guide to thriving in
this strange new world.
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Cha Tuk Chak Chocolate Strawberry Valentine's Day Drinks Cheap Eats Adventurer Savvy Tpc-000001 Food Delivery Heading Out New Normal Foodie Cvd Services Directory
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories