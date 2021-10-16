Cheap Eats: A Pizza-and-Wings Bundle for Less, Unlimited Wine + More Promos You Shouldn't Miss This Week

(SPOT.ph) Looking for guilt-free ways to indulge while on a budget? Here's how! Check out this week's list of food steals and deals that you can take advantage of: buy-one-get-one ube champorado, a free sandwich, discounts on desserts and other sweet treats, and more. Plus, find out where you can get bottomless wine for less!

Check out the cheap eats you can score at these Metro Manila restaurants:

Two-for-one ube champorado at Providore

Haven't tried Providore’s ube champorado yet? Now’s your chance! For just P195, you can order this and have another serving for free. Just show this photo upon ordering to avail of the offer, which is available until October 31.

Providore is at UG/F SM Aura Premier, C5 Road corner 26th Street, Bonifacio Global City. For more information, check out Providore's Facebook page.

Buy-One-Get-One Everyday at Buffalo Wild Wings

If you’re looking for a sign to treat yourself at Buffalo Wild Wings, this is it. Check out these Buy One-Get-One Everyday deals and get the bang for your buck:

Buy one Juicy Steak Burger, get a snack-sized serving of Wings (Traditional or Boneless) for P595

Buy one Big Daddy Jack Burger, get a snack-sized serving of Wings (Traditional or Boneless) for P625

Buy a large serving of Wings (Traditional or Boneless), get one Cheeseburger Slammer for P1165

These offers are valid for dine-in and takeout.

Buffalo Wild Wings has branches at G/F Glorietta 2, Ayala Center, Makati City and G/F S Maison, Conrad Manila, Seaside Boulevard corner Coral Way, Mall of Asia Complex (MOA), Pasay City. See a list of Buffalo Wild Wings branches. For more information, check out Buffalo Wild Wings' Facebook page.

Cookie Sale at Famous Amos

Looking for something sweet to munch on? Check out this promo from Famous Amos! For the whole month of October, enjoy 20% off on all Oatmeal, Chocolate Chip Pecan, and Butterscotch Cookie orders!

Famous Amos has branches at 2/F The Podium, ADB Avenue, Ortigas, Mandaluyong City and S Maison, Conrad Manila, Seaside Boulevard corner Coral Way, Mall of Asia Complex (MOA), Pasay City. See a list of Famous Amos branches. For online orders, contact Famous Amos' Messenger. For more information, log on to Famous Amos Philippines' Facebook page.

The Ultimate Duo at PizzaExpress

Get your PizzaExpress combo in one delicious The Ultimate Duo bundle! For only P999, dig into one Braised Beef and Mushroom Pizza and Baked Chicken Wings, valid for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Plus, here’s an additional treat if you’re dining in or ordering to-go: Get a tiramisu for only P180 for any pizza or pasta order. But if you’re ordering from home, enjoy free delivery for a minimum purchase of P1,000 worth of food at PizzaExpress’ website.

PizzaExpress has branches at G/F Uptown Place Mall, 36th Street corner 9th Avenue, Uptown Bonifacio and 3/F Mega Fashion Hall, SM Megamall, Ortigas, Mandaluyong City. See a list of PizzaExpress branches. For delivery orders, head over to PizzaExpress’ website, call 0917-589-4547 or find PizzaExpress on GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Pickaroo. For more information, check out PizzaExpress' Facebook page.

Flavor of the Month at Baskin-Robbins

This October, Baskin-Robbins’ Flavor of the Month is Cotton Candy! It’s the classic carnival treat with a cool and creamy twist that kids and kids-at-heart will surely like. Get two pints of it for P400, two quarts for P750, or two half-gallons for P1,350 for takeout or delivery until October 31.

Baskin-Robbins has branches at G/F Ayala Malls the 30th, 30 Meralco Avenue, Pasig City and UG/F SM Southmall, Alabang-Zapote Road, Almanza, Las Piñas City. See a list of Baskin-Robbins branches. For delivery orders, find Baskin Robbins on GrabFood or Foodpanda. For more information, check out Baskin-Robbins' Facebook page.

October Blowout at Slice Cafe

Slice Cafe is making October the sweetest month yet with its October Blowout! For only P323, yyou can get any four pieces of these cupcake flavors: Chocnut Peanut Butter Cupcake, Candyland Cupcake, Salted Chocoyema Cupcake, and Red Velvet Cupcake. You have until October 31 to score this deal.

For orders, contact Slice Cafe's Facebook Messenger or call 0966-742-0714, 0917-321-5459, or 0945-491-7681. For more information, check out Slice Cafe's Facebook page.

Unlimited wine at NOOR Manila

On Thursdays, NOOR Manila is definitely the place to be! For only P555, you can de-stress and unwind with unlimited wine that you runs all day, every Thursday. Time to tag your wine buddy!

NOOR Manila has a branch at Forbeswood Heights, Burgos Circle, Bonifacio Global City. For more information, log on to NOOR Manila's Facebook page.

Ramen Sets at Ramen Nagi

You can find all of your Ramen Nagi favorites in one satisfying set! For only P395, you can treat yourself to a Butao-Chicken Karaage Set, Butao-Chashu Rice Set, or Butao-Gyoza Set. This offer is exclusively available for dine-in from Monday to Friday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ramen Nagi has branches at LG/F The Parkway, SM City Fairview, Novaliches, Quezon City and 5/F SM Aura Premier, C5 Road corner 26th Street, Bonifacio Global City. See a list of Ramen Nagi branches. For more information, check out Ramen Nagi Manila’s Facebook page.

2+1 Burger Deal at RACKS

Mark your planners for Burger Fridays at RACKS! On all Fridays of October, you can score a BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich for free when you order two Great Cheeseburgers or two Signature Burgers. This promo is valid for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Don’t miss it!

RACKS has branches at 2/F Festival Mall, Filinvest City, Muntinlupa City and Connecticut Carpark Arcade, Greenhills Shopping Center, Greenhills, San Juan City. See a list of RACKS branches. For delivery orders, head over to RACKS' website, contact RACKS' Facebook Messenger, find RACKS on GrabFood or Foodpanda. For more information, check out RACKS’ Facebook Page.

Daily Deals at Gerry’s Grill

Score your favorites from Gerry’s Grill at huge discounts with these Daily Deals:

Mondays: Lumpiang Shanghai at 50% off (P107.50)

Tuesdays: Chopsuey at 50% off (P127.50)

Wednesdays: Pancit Canton at 50% off (P117.50)

Thursdays: Pinakbet at 50% off (P117.50)

Fridays: Pancit Palabok at 50% off (P122.50)

These deals are available for dine-in on weekdays only.

Gerry’s Grill has branches at 3/F Greenbelt 3, Ayala Center, Greenbelt, Makati City and 2/F Sky Garden, SM City North EDSA, Bago Bantay, Quezon City. See a list of Gerry's Grill branches. For more information, check out Gerry's Grill's Facebook page.

