Cheap Eats: BOGO Locavore Treats, P143 Potato Corner Fries + More Promos You Shouldn't Miss This Week

(SPOT.ph) The Love Month kicks into full swing this upcoming week with all the Valentine's Day celebrations! Make it the most romantic one yet by treating yourself and your loved ones to all your favorites without breaking the bank. Take note of the food promos in this week's list and find out where you can get value-for-money V-Day bundles, dessert deals, and more yummy steals.



Check out the cheap eats you can score at these Metro Manila restaurants:

Free sandwich at RACKS

Here’s one reason to go get burgers from RACKS. Order two burgers (The Great Cheeseburger or The Signature Burger) and get The BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich for free. This promo is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery on all Fridays of February.

See a list of RACKS branches. For delivery orders, head over to RACKS' website, contact RACKS' Facebook Messenger, find RACKS on GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Pickaroo. For more information, log on to RACKS’ Facebook Page.

Melon Chashu Buns for less at Kumori

Don’t miss this yummy food collab between Kumori and Mendokoro Ramenba! Kumori’s best-selling Melon Pan meets Mendokoro Ramenba’s famous double-marinated chashu to make for a bun that’s both sweet and savory with a hint of spice from its homemade mustard sauce. Get it at 10% off when you purchase a box of three just until February 28, right before this delectable treat says goodbye.

See a list of Kumori Philippines branches. For delivery orders, visit Kumori Philippines' website or find Kumori on GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Pickaroo. For more information, log on to Kumori Philippines' Facebook page.

40% off on chicken at Project Pie

This coming week sounds like a good time to order from Project Pie! Order any 18-inch pizza (Cheese Deluxe, Pepperoni, Tropical Ham and Bacon, or Creamy Spinach and Artichoke) and pair it with six pieces of fried chicken for just P239, which saves you P160. This promo is available for dine-in and takeout until February 28.

See a list of Project Pie PH branches. For more information, log on to Project Pie PH's Facebook page.

Flavor Spotlight at The Lost Bread

Add a dose of Spanish Latte (ice cream, that is) to your Valentine’s Day celebrations! Just in time for Hearts Day, The Lost Bread is putting its Spanish Latte on the Flavor Spotlight, which comes with a 15% discount on its Pints and Tub sizes (discounted prices at P212 and P382, respectively). This online deal is available for pick-up and delivery until February 17.

For orders, visit The Lost Bread's website. For more information, log on to The Lost Bread's Facebook page.

Free cheesecake at Kettle

Kettle wants in on your Valentine’s Day celebrations! Head over to the restaurant with your S.O., order at least P1,000 worth of food and drinks, and score a Mini Strawberry Cheesecake for free. This offer is exclusively available for dine-in from February 12 to 14.

Kettle is at 5/F East Wing, Shangri-La Plaza, Ortigas, Mandaluyong City. For more information, log on to Kettle's Facebook page.

Fries for P143 at Potato Corner

Potato Corner is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day! For a discounted price of P143 (from P179), get your hands on some Giga fries that you can share with a friend, S.O., or yourself. This promo applies to the Cheese, Adobo, BBQ, Sour Cream, Chili BBQ, Chili Cheese, and Sour Cheese flavors; valid for in-store orders from February 12 to 14.

See a list of Potato Corner branches. For more information, log on to Potato Corner's Facebook page.

BOGO drinks at Locavore

This Love Month, Locavore is giving away a treat! Drop by with your Valentine and enjoy a buy-one-get-one deal on the following drinks: Virgin Pinoy Mojito, Choc-Nut Shake, Buko Pandan Pinipig, and Lychee Pandan. This special bundle is available until February 28.

See a list of Locavore Kitchen & Drinks branches. For more information, log on to Locavore Kitchen & Drinks' Facebook page.

BFF Exclusive at The Bistro Group

BFF members, these promos from The Bistro Group are for you! Order your favorites through the Bistro Delivers app until February 13 and receive an exclusive 20% discount. Plus, on February 14, order from any The Bistro Group restaurant for dine-in and takeout, and get 30% off your bill. Your choices of restaurants include TGIFridays, Italianni’s, Denny’s, Bulgogi Brothers, Watami, Texas Roadhouse, Modern Shanghai, Hard Rock Café Manila, Red Lobster, Fish & Co., El Pollo Loco, The Test Kitchen, Las Flores, Tomatito, BCN, and Rambla.

See a list of The Bistro Group concepts and its branches. For delivery orders, head over to Bistro Delivers' website or download the Bistro Delivers app. For more information, log on to The Bistro Group's Facebook page.

Flavors N' Love Special at Buffalo's Wings N' Things

This February, make your Valentine feel even more special with Buffalo's Wings N' Things’ Flavors N' Love Special. For P629, bond over eight pieces of Wings or Boneless Chicken in two flavors, your choice of appetizer, choice of rice, and two servings of 12-ounce Downtown Iced Tea. This promo is available for dine-in and takeout until February 28.

See a list of Buffalo's Wings N' Things branches. For more information, log on to Buffalo's Wings N' Things Facebook page.

OG Card Exclusive at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is making Love Month so much sweeter for those who own an OG Card! Order a dozen of Original Glazed Doughnuts for P375 and score a free Pre-Assorted Box of 6 Doughnuts as an extra treat. This promo is valid on February 21 and 28 for dine-in, takeout, drive-through, curbside pick-up, and delivery.

See a list of Krispy Kreme Philippines branches. For delivery orders, head over to Krispy Kreme Philippines' website, call 8887-9000, or find Krispy Kreme on GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pickaroo, OrderMo, Groover, and Mangan. For more information, check out Krispy Kreme Philippines' Facebook page.

