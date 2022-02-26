Cheap Eats: Free Boulangerie22 Cake, BOGO Auntie Anne's Pretzels + More Promos You Shouldn't Miss This Week

(SPOT.ph) February is almost over and we're about to say hello to a new month this coming week! And while we wallow in the fact that time flies by too quickly, make sure to catch the last of a few still-running V-Day promos and celebrate the upcoming payday with a pizza party for less, deals on peri-peri chicken, Chinese dishes, sweet treats, and more yummy deals.

Check out the cheap eats you can score at these Metro Manila restaurants:

2022 Family Deal Comeback Promo at Shakey’s

Don’t miss Shakey’s 2022 Family Deal Comeback Promo while it’s still available! For the following bundles, Supercard holders can get them at 40% off, while non-Supercard holders can enjoy a 20% discount:

Family Meal Deal 1: Choice of Large Thin Crust Pizza, Solo Pack Chicken 'n' Mojos (three pieces of chicken) or Pasta Platter, and one pitcher of House Blend Iced Tea for dine-in or a bottle of Coke for takeout and delivery

Family Meal Deal 2: One Large Thin Crust Pizza, Buddy Pack of Chicken 'n' Mojos (five pieces of chicken), Pasta Platter and one pitcher of House Blend Iced Tea for dine-in or a bottle of Coke for takeout and delivery

Family Meal Deal 3: One Party Thin Crust Pizza, Family Pack Chicken 'n' Mojos (seven pieces of chicken), Pasta Platter, and two pitchers of House Blend Iced Tea for dine-in or two bottles of Coke for takeout and delivery

This promo is valid for dine-in, takeout, and delivery until February 28.

See a list of Shakey's branches. For delivery orders, head over to Shakey's website, contact Shakey's Facebook Messenger, download the Shakey’s Super App, or call 7777-7777 or #77777. For more information, log on to Shakey's Philippines' Facebook page.

Free chocolate cake at Boulangerie22

This Boulangerie22 promo is for those who have the meanest sweet tooth! Order at least P1,000 worth of your favorite pastries, cakes, savory meals, and drinks, and score a chocolate cake (a choice between Dark Chocolate Mirror Glazed Cake and Deep Dark Chocolate Cake) for free. This promo is valid in-store and online (use the promo code FREECAKE upon checkout) until March 1.

See a list of Boulangerie22 branches. For online orders, head over to Boulangerie22's website. For more information, log on to Boulangerie22's Facebook page.

OG K-Style Meal at Bonchon

Bonchon’s P22 deal is about to end! Order a OG K-Style Meal (Chicken Meal, Beef Stew Meal, Seafood Meal, or Loaded Bibimbowl Meal) and get any of the following treats for just P22: two pieces of Fish with Rice, Chapchae, Beef Bulgogi Burger, or Crispy Crepe. This promo is valid for dine-in and takeout until February 28.

See a list of Bonchon Philippines branches. For delivery orders, head over to Bonchon Philippines' website or find Bonchon on GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Pickaroo. For more information, log on to Bonchon Philippines' Facebook page.

Threesome Deal at S&R New York Style Pizza

Craving for pizza? Well, this is your sign to check out S&R New York Style Pizza’s February promo! For P999, get your hands on an 18-inch Hawaiian PIzza, 12 pieces of chicken wings (six pieces of Garlic Parmesan and six pieces of Honey Sriracha), Scampi Pasta, and a two-liter bottle of Pepsi. This deal is valid for dine-in, takeout, and delivery until February 28.

See a list of S&R New York Style Pizza branches. For delivery orders, find S&R New York Style Pizza on GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Pickaroo. For more information, log on to S&R New York Style Pizza's Facebook page.

Date for Two at Botejyu

Satisfy your cravings for Japanese food with Botejyu’s Date for Two Bundle Meal. For only P995, enjoy one Pork Tonktosu Ramen, one Grilled Pork BBQ Rice Bowl (Hokkaido Style), five pieces of Teppan Grilled Pork Gyoza, and two glasses of iced tea. This special set is available until February 28.

See a list of Botejyu Philippines branches. For delivery orders, head over to Botejyu Philippines' website or find Botejyu on GrabFood or Foodpanda. For more information, log on to Botejyu Philippines' Facebook page.

Happy Hour at Auntie Anne’s

Looking for a sweet afternoon treat? Catch Auntie Anne's Happy Hour promo and score two of your favorite pretzels (excluding Pretzel Dog, Cheese Pretzel Dog, and Two-Cheese Pepperoni Nuggets) for the price of one. This deal is available in-store from Tuesday to Thursday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., until March 3.

See a list of Auntie Anne's Philippines branches. For more information, log on to Auntie Anne's Philippines' Facebook page.

Duolicious Deals at Shi Lin

Enjoy two Shi Lin dishes for less with these Duolicious Deals! Grab your bestie or S.O., and dig into any of the following sets:

Noodles in Sesame and Peanut Sauce, and six pieces of Xiao Long Bao for P288

Noodles with Double-Boiled Beef Soup and Shrimp and Pork Dumplings for P288

Noodles with Double-Boiled Chicken Soup and six pieces of Spicy Shrimp and Pork Wontons for P288

Congee with Prawnball, and three pieces of Salted Egg Custard Bun for P318

Congee with Century Egg, and six pieces of Shrimp and Pork Shaomai for P318

Noodles with Pork and Shrimp Wontons, and six pieces of Nutella Dumplings for P338

These deals are available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery until February 28.

See a list of Shi Lin branches. For online orders, head over to Shi Lin's website. For more information, log on to Shi Lin's Facebook page.

Free delivery at MadEats

MadEats has opened a new hub at Quezon City! As a welcome treat, score free delivery on all orders with a minimum purchase requirement of P399. Make sure to enter the promo code MADEATSQC upon checkout to avail of this offer, which is available until March 3.

For orders, head over to MadEats' website. For more information, log on to MadEats' Facebook page.

Half-price pizza at Domino’s Pizza

End February with a bang and a value-for-money pizza party, thanks to Domino’s Pizza’s 2.22.22 promo! Get a whopping 50% discount on 14-inch, hand-tossed Specialty (Pizza Carbonara, Grilled Chicken Taco, American Bacon Cheeseburger, Meatzza, Extravaganzza, and Memphis BBQ Chicken) and Finest (Spinach and Feta, 5 Cheese, Ultimate Pepperoni, Aloha Pizza, and Domino’s Deluxe) pizzas when you order for takeout through the website or mobile app. Discounted prices start at P287.50. Hurry, you have only until February 28 to score this offer.

For takeout orders, head over to Domino's Pizza's website or download the Domino's Pizza Philippines app. For more information, log on to Domino's Pizza's Facebook page.

Discounted dishes at Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar

There’s a lot of reasons to check out and order from Peri Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar! Here’s one: Grab a whole Classic Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken for only P499 when you order for takeout or in-house delivery from Monday to Friday, 6 p.m. onwards. Plus, when you head over to GrabFood, you can get the following dishes at 20% off until March 6: Chicken Group Meal, Whole Chicken, Half Chicken, Quarter Chicken Plate 1, and Quarter Chicken Plate 2.

For orders, head over to Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar's website, call 7374-7374, contact Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar's Facebook Messenger, or find Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar on GrabFood. For more information, check out Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar's Facebook page.

