Cheap Eats: 10% Off at Bizu, Corner Pizza Bundles + More Promos You Shouldn't Miss This Week

(SPOT.ph) Now that we're on Alert Level 1, more and more restaurants are opening up again and operating at a bigger capacity. We don't know about you, but that's definitely a good reason to celebrate and head over to your favorite food stops! This coming week, here's where you can safely dine at or order from, complete with promos and discounts that you won't want to miss.

Check out the cheap eats you can score at these Metro Manila restaurants:

Weekday Signature Set at Hanamaruken Ramen

Here’s something to get you through the work week! For a discounted price of P590, enjoy Hanamaruken Ramen’s Weekday Signature Set, which includes a bowl of ramen (Spare Ribs Ramen, Pot Belly Ramen, or Salary Man Ramen), a bottled drink (Cucumber Lemonade or Peach Lemon), and a cup of coffee jelly. This bundle is exclusively available for dine-in from Monday to Friday until March 15.

See a list of Hanamaruken Ramen branches. For more information, log on to Hanamaruken Ramen's Facebook page.

Drink deals at Single Origin

Got plans for March 5? Head over to Single Origin at Rockwell! Celebrate the weekend with booze and beats by a live DJ from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Head over with the gang and enjoy two servings of selected cocktails for only P425. Sounds like the perfect way to spend your Saturday night!

Single Origin is at G/F Edades Tower, Amorsolo Drive corner Rockwell Drive, Makati City. For more information, log on to Single Origin's Facebook page.

Free delivery at TuanTuan Chinese Brasserie

Craving the best of Chinese cuisine from TuanTuan Chinese Brasserie? Here’s your sign to order today! Get at least P1,000 worth of food and drinks from its U.P. Town Center branch through GrabFood or Pickaroo, and have them delivered for free. This offer is available until March 14 only.

For online orders, find the U.P. Town Center branch of TuanTuan Chinese Brasserie on GrabFood or Pickaroo. For more information, log on to TuanTuan Chinese Brasserie's Facebook page.

Bento meals for less at Go Bento

Dig into a little bit of everything Japanese with Go Bento’s bento meals. Get any two bento meals and score a 22% discount on your order. Your choices include Chicken and Egg Bento, Pork Katsu Curry Bento, Sesame Chicken Karaage Bento, Hambagu Curry Bento, Salmon Teriyaki Bento, and many more! This promo is valid for dine-in, takeout, and delivery until March 20.

See a list of Go Bento branches. For delivery orders, head over to Go Bento's website or find Go Bento on GrabFood or Foodpanda. For more information, log on to Go Bento's Facebook page.

Perfect Pair Deals at Wendy’s

Treat yourself and your S.O. to your favorites from Wendy’s with these Perfect Pair Deals! For P389, enjoy two servings each of Bacon Mushroom Melt Burger, Macaroni Side Salad, and Frosty, complete with one bottle of iced tea. This set is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery until March 12.

See a list of Wendy's Philippines branches. For delivery orders, head over to Wendy's Philippines website, call 8533-3333, or find Wendy's Philippines on GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Pickaroo. For more information, check out Wendy's Philippines' Facebook page.

Pizza bundle at Corner Pizza

Fancy a pizza party this upcoming week? Order from Corner Pizza! Buy any Traditional Pizza (Bacon Cheeseburger, Philly Cheesesteak, Pepperoni, Four Cheese, or Roasted Chicken Fajita) or Detroit Pizza (Detroit Pizza Super Hawaiian, Detroit Pizza Pepperoni, or Detroit Pizza The Everything Pizza), and get your second pizza at half the price. This deal, which is available until March 31, comes with a bottle of soda and free delivery, too! Plus, check out Corner Pizza on GrabFood until March 6 and score its Classic Pizza flavors at 20% off.

For orders, head over to Corner Pizza Philippines website, send a message to Corner Pizza Philippines' Facebook Messenger, call 8555-9000, or find Corner Pizza on GrabFood or Foodpanda. For more information, log on to Corner Pizza Philippines' Facebook page.

Free coffee at The Mess Hall

Breakfast is served at The Mess Hall. Order any silog (House-Made Tapsilog, Longganisa Hash Silog, Sugar-Glazed Corned Beef Silog, or Daing na Bangsilog) and enjoy it with a cup of brewed coffee for free! This offer is available for dine-in until 10 a.m. only.

The Mess Hall is at The Moplex, 2316 Karrivin Plaza, Pasong Tamo Extension, Makati City. For more information, log on to The Moment Group's Facebook page.

Women’s Month treat at Bizu Patisserie & Bistro

Bizu Patisserie & Bistro is celebrating Women’s Month with a special treat! Order at P1,000 worth of food either in-store or online, and score a 10% discount on your bill. Valid until March 21, this deal is the perfect reason to go get your favorite macaron de paris, cakes, and other French-inspired dishes!

See a list of Bizu Patisserie & Bistro branches. For online orders, head over to Bizu Patisserie & Bistro's website. For more information, log on to Bizu Patisserie & Bistro's Facebook page.

BOGO ice cream at Iya’s Jumbo Pastillas

Looking for a new ice cream flavor to try? Check out Iya’s Jumbo Pastillas! This local brand is known for making delicious, jumbo-sized pastillas from pure carabao’s milk and now, it’s an ice cream flavor, too! Just for a limited time only, you can catch it on a two-for-one deal when you order from Pickaroo.

For online orders, find Iya’s Jumbo Pastillas on Pickaroo. For more information, log on to Iya's Jumbo Pastillas' Facebook page.

Seabass for less at Holy Smokes BBQ

Just as the Lent season kicks in, Holy Smokes BBQ is putting its Roasted Seabass or Lapu-Lapu on sale! Dig into this seasonal fish that’s roasted in brown butter, lemon, anchovy, and mushroom, and garnished with dill and parsley. Head over to the website now and get it at P300 off (sale price at P1,650). Hurry, this deal is available until supplies last only, so act fast!

For orders, contact 0917-532-9361 or head over to Holy Smokes BBQ's website. For more information, log on to Holy Smokes BBQ's Facebook page.

