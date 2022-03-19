Cheap Eats: Ippudo Ramen for Less, P100 Jamba Juice Smoothies + More Promos You Shouldn't Miss This Week

(SPOT.ph) With most of us heading back to the office, the hunt for affordable lunch (and even dinner) is on again. But, no need to panic just yet because we've got you and your wallets covered with this week's featured food deals and discounts. Find out where you can score promos on ramen and other Japanese dishes, refreshing drinks, wings, and more!

Check out the cheap eats you can score at these Metro Manila restaurants:

Birthday treat from Mimi & Bros

If you’re celebrating your birthday this month, you’re in luck because Mimi & Bros is, too! As a special treat, you get to score one of its signature dishes, the Pepperoni Dirty Bird Pizza, for free when you order in-store with no minimum purchase required. All you have to do is follow Mimi & Bros on Facebook and Instagram, and present a valid ID (with your birthdate on it) upon ordering. You have until March 31 to enjoy this promo, so better start making plans!

Mimi & Bros is at G/F Crossroads Building, 32nd Street, Bonifacio Global City. For table reservations, contact 0945-798-5176. For more information, log on to Mimi & Bros' Facebook page.

Drinks for P100 at Jamba Juice

Beat the heat with a refreshing drink from Jamba Juice! You know what's even better? You can score it for just P100 when you get them on Tuesdays. The discount is applicable to these 12-ounce smoothie flavors: Banana Berry, Strawberries Wild, PB Moo'd, and Chocolate Moo'd. This promo is available for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and curbside pick-up on March 22 and 29.

See a list of Jamba Juice Philippines branches. For delivery orders, visit Jamba Juice Philippines' website, call 8887-9000, or find Jamba Juice on GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pickaroo, and Mangan. For more information, log on to Jamba Juice Philippines' Facebook page.

Sandwich bundles at Pepi Cubano

Throw an instant fiesta for a party of two (or more) with Pepi Cubano’s sandwich bundles! For P659, enjoy the La Fiesta Cubano Bundle (good for two people), which includes two regular Cubano sandwiches, two glasses of iced tea, and one order of potato fries. Feeding a bigger group? This bundle can also be upgraded to accommodate three or four people, priced at P939 and P1,319, respectively. Plus, if you order these bundles online, you can score free delivery, too!

See a list of Pepi Cubano branches. For delivery orders, visit Pepi Cubano's website or call 0917-170-0643. For more information, log on to Pepi Cubano's Facebook page.

47th Anniversary Blowout at Shakey’s

Shakey’s is celebrating 47 delicious years and you just can’t miss their birthday treat! For P999, you and the fam can dig into Pizza, Chicken ‘N’ Mojos 47th Anniversary Blowout Bundle, which includes one Large Thin Crust pizza, six pieces of Chicken 'N' Mojos, six pieces of Goood Nuggets, and one liter of Houseblend Iced Tea or a 1.5-liter bottle of Coke. Even better: If you’re a Supercard member, you get to have a Choc’O S’mores dessert pizza for free, too! This promo is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery until March 31.

See a list of Shakey's Philippines branches. For delivery orders, head over to Shakey's website, contact Shakey's Facebook Messenger, download the Shakey’s Super App, or call 7777-7777 or #77777. For more information, log on to Shakey's Philippines' Facebook page.

Free wings at Buffalo Wild Wings

It’s Sports Fan Week at Buffalo Wild Wings and here’s your chance to score free wings! All you have to do is put your game face on with the gang, wear your favorite team’s apparel, and order Large Wings to receive snack-sized wings for free. Head over ASAP because this offer is available until March 20 only!

See a list of Buffalo Wild Wings branches. For more information, log on to Buffalo Wild Wings' Facebook page.

Coffee bundle at Café Blanc

Café Blanc is celebrating Women’s Month with a round of drinks! Order any three drinks online and get your fourth one for free. This deal applies to 250mL drinks only and is valid from Monday to Friday until March 31. Plus, if your order reaches P1,500 (after discounts), you score free delivery, too!

For orders, head over to Café Blanc's website. For more information, log on to Café Blanc's Instagram page.

Order-all-you-can for less at Ogetsu Hime

Here’s a treat for those who’ve gotten their booster shots already! Ogetsu Hime is slashing off P100 from their regular order-all-you-can price upon presenting your vaccination card (with booster shots indicated) and a valid ID, which means you get to indulge in your Japanese favorites for a special price of P1,188. This offer is available daily until March 31.

See a list of Ogetsu Hime branches. For more information, log on to Ogetsu Hime's Facebook page.

20% off on selected items at Ippudo

In spite of the warmer days, nothing can keep us from enjoying a good bowl of ramen, especially when it’s discounted. Hit up Ippudo on GrabFood and score 20% off on the following dishes: Shiromaru Motoaji, Shiromaru Special, Akamaru Special, Karaka Supreme, Tokusei Tantanmen, and Hakata Style Gyoza. Order now because this deal is available until March 20 only!

For orders, find Ippudo Philippines on GrabFood. For more information, log on to Ippudo Philippines' Facebook page.

Free gyoza at Ramen Daisho

This month, Ramen Daisho is celebrating their birthday and their anniversary treat has just been extended until the end of the month! That means when you order one bowl of ramen (Shoyu Ramen or Shio Ramen), you get nine pieces of gyoza to pair it with—for free! This promo is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery until March 31 at their Mandala Park branch.

Ramen Daisho is at Unit 2, Sunshine Square, Mandala Park, 312 Shaw Boulevard, Pleasant Hills, Mandaluyong City. For delivery orders, find Ramen Daisho on GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Pickaroo. For more information, log on to Ramen Daisho’s Facebook page.

Two-for-one drinks at Chili’s

Tough day (or week)? Turn it around with Chili’s buy-one-get-one deal on Strawberry Mojito. For just P220, you can enjoy two glasses of this refreshing drink at any time of the day! Now, you don’t have to wait for Happy Hour to catch this drink deal; just make sure to drop by ASAP before it’s gone!

See a list of Chili's Philippines branches. For more information, check out Chili's Philippines' Facebook page.

