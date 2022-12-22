Hits the Spot: These Gossamer Mascarpone-Filled Doughnuts Are the Best Proof There’s Heaven on Earth

Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory

(SPOT.ph) Think of doughnuts and what's the first adjective that comes to mind? Decadent, maybe. Glorious, perhaps. Deadly even. The sugary, deep-fried treat is typically known to be one of those desserts you turn to when you're deliberately in the mood to screw the rules, unbutton your pants, and partake in a moment of hedonism. Nothing wrong with that in moderation, folks!

One player we recently got our hands on defies the said cliché however, with its light-as-air—dare we say ethereal—character. Meet the new Nama Doughnuts of Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory, available at their new nook at BGC's MITSUKOSHI mall.

Pastry shop Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory's doughnuts are not like others you've tried before:

From the outside, Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory's Nama Doughnuts don't particularly look different. It's subtly browned, with a lighter-colored ring around the edge (as is standard for any filled doughnut) with a dusting of powdered sugar. You'd be mistaken to think of these as just another take on the pastry, though. Grab a piece and you'll realize it's anything but that.

You have the option of getting it unfilled in the Classic (P95/piece, P435/box), which presents the doughnuts in their bare-bones, featherweight glory. Just hold a piece up and you can feel how airy it is within; a bite delivers a most subtle fried-dough taste with the powdered sugar giving it a whisper of sweetness—just enough to remind you that this is in fact a treat without triggering a sugar rush afterwards.

Your best bet, though, is to get it with fillings. The Mascarpone & Custard (P135/piece, P635/box), in particular, is a killer, with its namesake cream that's heavy on the taste of dairy yet barely sweet. The cream's billowy makeup perfectly matches that of the doughnut, so the resulting bite is one that's delicate and will have you floating on cloud nine. This lightness also makes it easy—all too easy—to go back for seconds or even thirds in one sitting. (Having a salad and lean protein as pre-game helps, pro tip.)

On the more assertive but still gossamer end of the spectrum is the Rare Cheese (P135/piece, P635/box). Similar as it looks to the former two—save for its coating of granulated (rather than powdered) sugar—this variant instead goes for a tangy filling of cream cheese that's smooth and slick on the tongue. The granulated-sugar coating contributes just enough sweetness and a subtle crunch; think bicho-bicho, but all grown up.

These doughnuts are available exclusively at Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory's recently opened nook at the basement of Mitsukoshi BGC. You'll want to dig in ASAP as you get your orders—that's when it's at its lightest and most ideal state! Not to be missed at the shop are the Japanese brand's other signatures. The Japanese Milk Cheesecake (in flavors like the Original, Tiramisu, and Pistachio) is a fan favorite with its consistent creaminess, while the Cow Cow Ice Hokkaido-style Soft Serve Ice Cream—available in the clean-tasting Milk and subtly tangy Cheese variations—delivers velvety spoonfuls and licks.

Don't leave without picking up a box or five of their signature Cheese Cookies—buttery, savory-sweet treats in flavors like the Salt & Camembert, Honey & Gorgonzola, Chocolate & Mascarpone, Black Truffle & Cheddar, and White Truffle & Mozzarella.

