Remembering Josephine Restaurant: The Tagaytay Institution

(SPOT.ph) Even before Tagaytay became the semi-urbanized destination it is today, the city was already a go-to for some of its OG dining spots. Josephine along General E. Aguinaldo Highway was one of them. They sadly closed their doors earlier this month, as reported by Rappler and Interaksyon. But that doesn't take away from their legacy—far from it.

Here's what you should know about Tagaytay's Josephine Restaurant:

Josephine, unfortunately, does not have their own social media page, but word about their closure got out as former staffer Alfred Sanchez posted a public tribute on Facebook. "From the bottom of my heart, I just want to thank all customers who [have] patronized Josephine Restaurant Tagaytay for almost 27 years," he writes.

The restaurant would have been roughly 27 to 28 years old today. They opened in 1995, and was best known for their Filipino and continental dishes that were hits among the young and old—paella, bulalo, even a soup dubbed Mutya ng Cavite. These could be had ala carte or as part of their buffet; no wonder families would troop over to their premises come long weekends and holidays.

It sure didn't hurt that it offered a scenic view of Taal Lake. Visit the restaurant during the day and you're rewarded with an awe-inspiring sight of the lake and the volcano—talk about the perfect foil to a chill lunch with your closest companions. Also near the dining area was a pocket garden where folks would take photos as memorabilia.

