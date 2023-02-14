LOOK: Siargao-Famous Café Spotted Pig Is Now in Makati

(SPOT.ph) Coffee is a way of life. To some, it's a way to power through their daily grind, while to others, their cup of joe is recreational—something that relaxes them. A social activity, if you will. Café culture is so prevalent that even islands as far as Siargao have taken coffee seriously to the point where cafés like the Spotted Pig have become tourist spots themselves.

Ah, yes, Spotted Pig. Many Siargao tourists have gone to this spot for rich, top-notch cups of joe, and many more are itching to return to the island just to get another sip. But great news, coffee aficionados. Spotted Pig just opened its first Manila outpost. Gone are the days when you'd have to fly all the way to the island just for a sip of their caffeinated blends. Now you can get it right in Makati!

Check out the Spotted Pig Café's Makati outpost:

Located along Esteban street and open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Spotted Pig—which is currently on soft opening—Manila looks like your posh tropical beach café. Adorned with lots of greenery, murals of tropical plants, and inviting warm lights, Spotted Pig in Makati won't let you drown in FOMO from their Siargao branch. You won't miss the island vibes here.

You'll find bright-colored walls are rich in blues, greens, and browns. That, plus its light and wooden furniture and luxe white countertops, all work together to give the café its signature look—not too far from how its OG café looks, but with elevated Makati flair.

In terms of the food and drinks, Spotted Pig Siargao fans will be glad to know that the entire OG menu from the island will also be available in Makati. Spotted Pig Café Manila serves specialty coffee, all-day brunch, salads, sandwiches, bowls, desserts, and pastries made in-house by their team. Some items are vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free, perfect for those with dietary restrictions.

But, just when you think things will be all the same with the Siargao Spotted Pig, the Makati outpost features rice and adlai bowls that are bound to fill up the bellies of the many office workers in the area.

Speaking to SPOT.ph, the Spotted Pig Manila team says that they target to have their grand opening by March this year. "We aim to have our grand opening by early March, with a bigger menu and longer operating hours," says Isabella Alvarez Marketing Manager for Spotted Pig Cafe.

We don't know about you, but with the way the store looks and with the photos of the coffee and food we're seeing, we're totally excited to have our next hangout at Spotted Pig Manila. But it looks like we're not the only ones excited to have them on our part of the island. Alvarez tells SPOT.ph that their turnout for the first few days exceeded their expectations and that they were full of both returning and new customers from their opening until closing. We're keeping our fingers crossed that all goes well for the Spotted Pig Café here in Manila.

Spotted Pig Manila is at 109 Esteban St, Legazpi Village, Makati. For more information, visit Spotted Pig Manila's Facebook page.

