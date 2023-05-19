Dunkin' Just Opened Its Biggest Store in PH; Here’s Where to See It

(SPOT.ph) The iconic doughnut shop Dunkin' just opened its biggest branch yet in the Philippines: in Centennial Road, Barangay Batong Dalig, Kawit, Cavite.

It’s a long drive from the capital region, but Southies or those driving by will be happy that the classic doughnut shop is ready to take more customers, and is even open for 24 hours, seven days a week.

Floor area details are not yet available as of posting, but photos in the Dunkin Facebook page show that the new branch is keeping up with the times with its aesthetic interiors. The new branch has wishbone chairs paired with nordic dining tables, while the wood slat ceilings add to the over-all modern feel of the decades-old dessert brand.

Classic favorites such as Choco Butternut, Strawberry Candy Sprinkle, Choco Marble Frosted, Boston Kreme, Bavarian, among others, are available at the store.

The new branch also has ample parking space and a drive-thru, which gives us a peek of what additional market this store is trying to capture.

Considering that Dunkin is the food choice for take-out, hence their #PasalubongNgBayan tag, the relatively bigger space of its new branch may also be its way of trying to regain its footing in the doughnut wars, especially with more players seeking to get a share of the Philippines’ sweet tooth market.

Earlier this month, Dunkin launched its new Frozen White Coffee, which uses Dunkin's signature brewed coffee and creamer, then blends it with ice to give it that slushy, shake feel. Dunkin's new Frozen White Coffee is priced at P75/medium, P100/large, and P125/extra large.

And in case you didn’t know, Dunkin Donuts rebranded in 2019 and dropped ‘Donuts’ from its branding as part of its global strategy.

- With reports from Bea Faicol

Take a look at the biggest Dunkin' in the Philippines below:

