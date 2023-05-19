Eat + Drink What's New

Dunkin' Just Opened Its Biggest Store in PH; Here’s Where to See It

by the SPOT.ph team
2 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
dunkin' kawit
PHOTO BY facebook / dunkin'

(SPOT.ph) The iconic doughnut shop Dunkin' just opened its biggest branch yet in the Philippines: in Centennial Road, Barangay Batong Dalig, Kawit, Cavite.

It’s a long drive from the capital region, but Southies or those driving by will be happy that the classic doughnut shop is ready to take more customers, and is even open for 24 hours, seven days a week.

Floor area details are not yet available as of posting, but photos in the Dunkin Facebook page show that the new branch is keeping up with the times with its aesthetic interiors. The new branch has wishbone chairs paired with nordic dining tables, while the wood slat ceilings add to the over-all modern feel of the decades-old dessert brand. 

dunkin' kawit mural
PHOTO BY facebook / dunkin'

Classic favorites such as Choco Butternut, Strawberry Candy Sprinkle, Choco Marble Frosted, Boston Kreme, Bavarian, among others, are available at the store. 

The new branch also has ample parking space and a drive-thru, which gives us a peek of what additional market this store is trying to capture. 

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
dunkin' kawit
PHOTO BY facebook / dunkin'

Considering that Dunkin is the food choice for take-out, hence their #PasalubongNgBayan tag, the relatively bigger space of its new branch may also be its way of trying to regain its footing in the doughnut wars, especially with more players seeking to get a share of the Philippines’ sweet tooth market. 

ALSO READ: SPOT.ph Roadtest: Does the Returning 1950s Dunkin' Donut Have a Place in Today's Doughnut Scene?

Earlier this month, Dunkin launched its new Frozen White Coffee, which uses Dunkin's signature brewed coffee and creamer, then blends it with ice to give it that slushy, shake feel. Dunkin's new Frozen White Coffee is priced at P75/medium, P100/large, and P125/extra large. 

And in case you didn’t know, Dunkin Donuts rebranded in 2019 and dropped ‘Donuts’ from its branding as part of its global strategy.

- With reports from Bea Faicol 

Take a look at the biggest Dunkin' in the Philippines below:

dunkin' kawit
PHOTO BY facebook / dunkin'
CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now
dunkin' kawit counter
PHOTO BY facebook / dunkin'
dunkin' kawit tables
PHOTO BY facebook / dunkin'
dunkin' kawit neon lights
PHOTO BY facebook / dunkin'
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Dunkin Donuts Dunkin Drive-thru Cavite Doughnuts
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories