Here's Where Landers Is Opening Their Second Taguig Branch

(SPOT.ph) Landers Superstore is opening more and more branches within Metro Manila. There are currently seven stores in the Metro, namely the ones located at Fairview, UP Town Center, Uptown Palazzo, Balintawak, Otis, Alabang, and Arcovia.

An eighth Metro Manila-based Landers Superstore is currently in the works and it will be located at ARCA South. This soon-to-open branch will be the eighth branch in the Metro, and the second branch in Taguig City.

Here's what we know so far about the opening of the second Landers Superstore in Taguig:

When did it begin? The construction started in September of last year. On a Facebook post from Arca South, they commemorated the "First Concrete Pouring Ceremony" where people from Arca South and Landers Superstore all held shovels and dug through a pile of concrete and gravel.

When will it open? On May 18, Arca South's official Facebook page posted a teaser photo with the words "Landers is coming soon to Arca South." The post did not specify when "soon" is, so there's a need to follow its Facebook page for updates as to when it opens its doors to the public.

Where is it located? Arca South is a district by Ayala Land Estate and it can be found along the East Service Road. A quick search on Google Maps reveals that Landers Superstore Arca South could be right at the intersection of ARCA Boulevard and El Union Drive.

Patterning it from other Landers Superstore openings, there will be likely tons of promos to look forward to during the opening day. If you aren't a member yet, the membership cards are currently on promo until June 30. The Premium Membership Card costs P350 and a Business Membership Card costs P450, both can be availed online and in-store.

For more information, check out Landers Superstore's Facebook page.

