For Your Next Gathering: These Platters Heat Up Right in Their Containers

(SPOT.ph) Fun as gatherings with your ride-or-dies can be, they also entail a lot of headspace—a primary dilemma being what to serve. It's not just about which dishes sound good to have, but also how to go about serving it, which involves planning, shopping, prepping, cooking, and somehow having it all be hot and appetizing by the time everybody's seated at the table. You could spend hours planning this all out—but for the rest of us time-strapped mortals, there's the crowdpleasing meals of Hotbox that heat up right from their containers—no cooking or cleanup required!

Order these Hotbox bundles for your next get-together:

Hotbox sells self-heating boxes of an assortment of viands, spanning Filipino, Chinese, and Italian cuisines. Yup, just pull the string on the side and in five minutes you're good to go! They've got good-for-one meals great for busy days when you're on the go—but for your gatherings, you'll also want to bookmark their platter boxes, available in half (good for two to four) and full (good for six to eight) sizes. Take your pick from options like Baked Salmon (price upon request), Chicken Barbeque (P699/half, P1,499/full), and/or Beef Broccoli (P839/half, P1,599/full), and pair them with starches like the Yang Chow Fried Rice (P339/half, P589/full), Pancit Palabok (P559/half, P999/full), and Hungarian Sausage Penne (P749/half, 1,349/full) while you're at it. They've also got starters like Dim Sum (P699/half, P1,299/full) and desserts like Pichi Pichi (P399/half, P729/full) and Caramel Bars (P549/half, P999/full).

Brain cells fully occupied? Spare yourself the decision fatigue and go for their preselected meal bundles. Prices start at P1,159 good for four to six, and each bundle has a carb platter (e.g. Egg Fried Rice, Pancit Malabon, Mashed Potatoes, and so on), viand platter (e.g. Chopsuey, Roast Beef, et cetera), and side (Lumpiang Shanghai, Pork-Shrimp Siomai, and more), with an option to add on dessert.

The full selection can be browsed through their website; once you're ready to order, give Hotbox a call at 7987-1919 or 0917-597-1199, or email csr@hotboxph.com.

