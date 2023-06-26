Here's Your Chance to Try Chef Miko Aspiras' Limited-Edition Pride Cookies

(SPOT.ph) Love is love is love—and no matter where you are on the spectrums of gender and sexuality, you deserve to celebrate Pride Month with a sweet treat. How's about one that's chewy, colorful, and created for a good cause? Boracay's The Sunny Side Café's got a limited-edition Pride Cookie Collection by no less than Chef Miko Aspiras, and you can try it for yourself sans the Bora plane ticket as they're doing a Manila cookie drop on June 29—but you'll have to place your orders stat, as slots are highly limited!

Here's how to order The Sunny Side Café x Chef Miko Aspiras' limited-edition cookies for Pride Month 2023:

The Pride Cookie Collection includes six chocolate-dipped cookies by Chef Miko Aspiras—and all are in different colors and flavors. There's something for everyone in the roster as it's comprised of the classic Chocolate Chip and Almond, the earthy Matcha with KitKat and Hazelnuts, the vibrant Lemon with White Chocolate, the distinctly Filipino Ube Macapuno and White Chocolate, the ravishing Rose & Lychee with White Chocolate and Walnuts (a favorite of the author!), and the nutty Red Chocolate and Walnuts. Best part is, all proceeds will be donated to local community-based org Love Yourself—which provides sexual health, transgender health, and mental health services in different areas in the Philippines. Talk about a win-win-win.

Each box of six with one cookie per flavor costs P650, and you can place your orders by sending a text message to 0999-884-0624. From there, you can pick up your orders at the stall of Pilya’s Kitchen at The Grid in Rockwell come Thursday, June 29th.

For orders, contact 0999-884-0624. For more information, check out The Sunny Side Café's Facebook page.

