10 Places for Puto Bumbong All Year Round

(SPOT.ph) No one takes Christmas as seriously as we Filipinos do. A few weeks before September 1, you can already see Jose Mari Chan memes online—and soon enough, you'll see photos of bibingka and puto bumbong too. This often lasts until the end of every year, especially during Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo.

But what about the other eight months prior to our four-month-long Christmas season? We rounded up a list of stores where you can order the violet, buttery puto bumbong during Christmas, summer, monsoon season, and all the days in between.

Here's where you can order puto bumbong all year round:

Via Mare

More than their wide selection of savory viands, Via Mare is also known for their merienda fare—which, as you've already concluded, includes puto bumbong. This Filipino restaurant's Classic Puto Bumbong (P125) is served with grated niyog and muscovado sugar and can be topped with grated cheddar cheese for an additional P30 or grated quezo de bola for an additional P40.

See a list of Via Mare branches. For delivery orders, visit Via Mare's website or find them on foodpanda or GrabFood. For more information, check out Via Mare's Facebook page.

Ferino's Bibingka

Ferino's Bibingka will always be first and foremost known for its bibingka because of its name, but they also serve other Christmas kakanin. They have four options for puto bumbong: the plain Puto Bumbong (P95); Puto Bumbong with Caramel and Cheese (P135) for those who like it sweet and salty; Frozen Puto-Bumbong (P105) for those who want to stock their freezers just in case of emergencies; and a Puto-Bumbong Kit (P105) for those on the go.

See a list of Ferino's Bibingka branches. For more information, check out Ferino's Bibingka Original's Facebook page.

Astoria Plaza

If you're up for a year-round puto bumbong, guess what? Astoria Plaza in Ortigas has got your Christmas kakanin cravings covered with their Puto Bumbong (P250)! Imagine this: picture-perfect violet glutinous rice, decked out with a generous sprinkle of shredded coconut and a sweet touch of muscovado sugar.

For orders, visit the Astoria Plaza website.

Manam Comfort Filipino

As expected of being one of the go-to Filipino restaurants in Manila, Manam's menu includes a classic Puto Bumbong with Muscovado and Butter (P125). They also have bibingka available all year round, such as the Bibingka de Leche (P159), Bibingkang Ube (P159), and Bibingkang Galapong with Salted Egg (P138).

See a list of Manam branches. For delivery orders, visit Moment Food's website. You can also find Manam on foodpanda and GrabFood. For more information, check out Manam Comfort Filipino's Facebook page.

Le Chon at The Grid

The Power Plant Mall has a chic, luxurious ambiance, more so during the holidays when it's all decked in Christmas lights. If you find yourself in this neighborhood, make your way over to Stall 5 at The Grid. Le Chon, although known for its meaty dishes, also has a classic Puto Bumbong (P120) on the menu.

Le Chon is at The Grid, Power Plant Mall, Power Plant Mall Hidalgo Drive, Makati City. For delivery orders, visit The Grid's website. For more information, visit The Grid Food Market's Facebook page.

Mila's Puto Bumbong

If you've long wanted puto bumbong of #foodporn levels—the ones that go beyond the typical muscovado and shredded coconut, Mila's Puto Bumbong's bestsellers are what you're looking for. They have Cheese with Condensed (P40), Cheese with Salted Egg (P50), Cheese with Leche Flan (P60), Overload (P55) which has grated coconut, white sugar, muscovado, cheese, and condensed milk, and Espesyal (P70) which tops the kakanin with grated coconut, salted egg, leche flan, cheese, and condensed milk.

Mila's Puto Bumbong is at 664 National Highway, Poblacion, Muntinlupa City. For more information, check out Mila's Puto Bumbong's Facebook page.

Merienda by Pan de Manila

Just in case you didn't know, Pan de Manila has a fancy restaurant with well-loved merienda items and beyond—as its name implies. This restaurant's Puto Bumbong Espesyal (P250/three pieces) is simple: topped with a slab of butter, and sprinkled with shredded coconut and muscovado sugar. Best to pair this with their Tablea Tsokolate Con Leche (P175).

See a list of branches of Merienda by Pan de Manila. It is also available for delivery via foodpanda and GrabFood. For more information, check out Merienda by Pan de Manila's Facebook page.

The Manila Hotel

A favorite among any buffet head is Manila Hotel's buffet at their café, Café Ilang-Ilang. If you're lucky enough during your visit—the breakfast buffet is priced at P1,950/head; the lunch buffet is priced at P3,295/head from Monday to Saturday and P3,445/head on Sundays; and the dinner buffet is priced at P3,445/head from Sunday to Wednesday and P4,090 from Thursday to Saturday—you'll find the purple puto bumbong on the buffet display. Note that it's not a permanent offering in the buffet as it is on a rotational basis. But in case you're not that fortunate, you can always order an a la carte Puto Bumbong (P200) at the hotel's The Lobby Lounge.

The Manila Hotel is at 1 Rizal Park, Ermita, Manila. For more information, visit The Manila Hotel's Facebook page.

Lisa’s Bibingka and Puto Bumbong

Lisa's Bibingka and Puto Bumbong has the two ends of Metro Manila—Quezon City and Muntinlupa City—covered. You can go classic with the Putobumbong with Niyog and Muscovado (P150)—or go out of your comfort zone with their puto bumbomg variations. The Cheese and Condensed (P170) option gives the kakanin a richer twist. You can also have it as an Overload (P220) which has slices of leche flan on top—just like halo-halo.

Lisa's Bibingka and Puto Bumbong is at Alabang West Parade Daang Hari Road, Las Pinas City and Republic Avenue, Holy Spirit, Quezon City. For more information, check out Lisa's Bibingka and Puto Bumbong's Facebook page.

Provenciano Restaurant

At Provenciano, they mean business when it comes to their Christmas kakanin. This renowned eatery in Quezon City has a special kubo by the entrance, made especially to show how they make their Puto Bumbong (P175) and Bibingka (P195) delicacies.

Provenciano Restaurant is at 110 Maginhawa, Diliman, Quezon City. For more information, check out Provenciano Restaurant's Facebook page.

Bonus: Balay Dako

If you're going to Tagaytay for the holiday break, the famous Balay Dako is where you can enjoy the nippiness of the -Ber months, the view of Taal, and a plate of Puto Bumbong (P140). You can choose to level up this kakanin by adding cheese for an additional P30.

Balay Dako is along Tagaytay - Nasugbu Highway, Tagaytay. For more information, visit Balay Dako's Facebook page.

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.

