Treat Yo' Self to Unlimited Wine, Cheeses, Cold Cuts + More at This Hotel Buffet in the South

(SPOT.ph) Finding a good dinner buffet while on a budget can be difficult, so this gem of a buffet restaurant at City of Dreams Manila is, indeed, a dream come true for those looking for quality eats with drink-all-you-can wine and draft beer plus cheeses and cold cuts for days.

Hyatt Regency Manila's The Café in Parañaque has fired up its interactive show-kitchen again for lunch and dinner buffets starting this August after suspending its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it's back with more surprises for its patrons with local and international cuisine in one hefty spread.

Here's what to try at Hyatt Regency Manila's The Café dinner buffet:

The Café is an affordable choice for those who want to try different cuisines without having to shell out the usual amount spent in other hotel buffets. The high-ceilinged buffet restaurant comfortably seats 345 people, with various seating options for its guests at the main floor and the elevated section. Private rooms, which can seat 10 guests, are also available.

The Café has several different stations: Start your meal with a hearty serving of greens at the Salad Station then get your fresh sushi and sashimi (salmon, tuna, or hamachi anyone?) at the Japanese Station. Create your own charcuterie plate at the Cheeses and Cold Cuts Station just beside the Bread Station to achieve that girl dinner aesthetic, then travel around the world in food through the Western Station, Filipino Station, and Chinese Station for your usual buffet favorites like pork loin and mashed potatoes, chicken and pork adobo, and dim sum.

Some of their signature dishes are prepared à la minute—meaning it's freshly cooked upon ordering and served immediately—like their varied offerings at the Pasta Station and hot serving of laksa that's a party of sweet, sour, and spicy in your mouth which you can get at the Noodle Station. Want freshly cooked seafood? Fill your plate with tiger prawns, hard shell clams, Chilean mussels and slipper lobsters that's locally and bring it to the chef, who will cook it on a wok while you watch on the side. Careful, it's hot!

Don't miss the crowd favorite: the Live Station, where you can try the juicy baked salmon. Dishes featured here vary, just like in the Carving Station, though during our visit we got to try a dinner-only special of melt-in-your-mouth roast beef sirloin with red wine sauce.

Make sure to get your money's worth by indulging in free-flowing local draft beer, and red and white house wine served at both lunch and dinner buffet. Don't worry, not all drinks are alcoholic—you can also get freshly brewed coffee with its grounds sourced from Silang and Benguet, and fresh juice.

And it's a crime to leave without tasting the sweet, sweet spread of desserts that's enough to make Willy Wonka blush. Jellybeans, jelly snakes, jelly bears and sour strips are served in individual bowls, as well as chocolate tiles, chocolate truffles, and different-flavored macarons. Their cakes, like their fresh mango shortcake and the moist chocolate, are must-try. It also has a station for Filipino desserts—halo-halo, kakanin, even fresh fruits and its own ice cream station.

Cap off your evening with their star dessert of the day. It can be choux au cracquelin, churros, or their signature dessert: the croffle, where croissant meets waffle in a popular South Korean dessert. The croffle is so popular, some diners call in ahead to know if that's the dessert of the day.

One visit won't be enough—expect a different dining experience every day as they have three menu cycles. That means the star dessert or that meat at the Carving Station today may not be the same tomorrow.... in case you need more convincing to head over again.

Hyatt Regency Manila's The Café buffet: Prices, Hours, Location

Breakfast (which includes free-flowing coffee and tea) is served from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for P1,150 net per person, while the lunch buffet is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for P1,250 net per person. Dinner is served from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. for P2,350 net per person.

Kids six to 12 years old get to eat for half the price, while kids five and below eat for free.

The Café is at the ​​​​​​Ground Floor of Hyatt Regency Hotel, City of Dreams Manila and is open to serve customers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For inquiries and reservations, contact 8691-1234 local 1163 or 8800-8080, or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com. For more information, check out Hyatt Regency Manila City of Dreams' Facebook page.

