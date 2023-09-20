Locavore's New Pasig Branch Serves Bistek as Pintxos + Bagnet as a KBBQ-Style Wrap

Locavore

(SPOT.ph) Filipino food is delish as it is, but give it a twist and you get Locavore, a modern Filipino restaurant that remixes all-time favorites like bistek and bagnet into playful, flavorful eats that delight in every bite.

The restaurant that brought us Sizzling Sinigang and Sugpo con Mayonesa has opened its newest branch at the heart of Estancia Mall in Pasig City, with branch exclusives in its savory dishes and cocktails menu.

What's new at Locavore in Estancia Mall

Be ready to take photos when you enter this branch, its seventh since it was lauched in 2014. Compared to its other branches with their more industrial vibe, this branch brings a fresh, laidback aesthetic that's perfect for the city (and TBH, your Instagram and TikTok feed). This branch at the ground floor of Estancia Mall seats 115 people in total, including the al-fresco part that seats 35 people.

Locavore fans are in for a treat with these must-try dishes exclusive to this branch. Locavore co-founder Carla Magsaysay joined us in the scrumptuous feast starting with Bistek Pintxos (P450), where toasted, buttery bread is topped with grilled kesong puti, red onions and soft tenderloin bistek with a generous amount of its rich truffle aioli. Their Inasalitos (P280) will take you back to Bacolod with its crispy inasal manok made lighter with vibrant salsa and labuyo aioli conveniently nestled in a crunchy lumpia taco shell.

More than the flavors, the BBM-Bagnet, Buro, Mustasa (P650) spread brings its diners a more interactive experience on the table. Eat it ala samgyupsal by taking a mustasa leaf and topping it with crispy bagnet, burong hipon, and pickled green mangoes with gochugaru or Korean chili powder for an appetizing party in your mouth.

We can't leave Locavore without trying their signature dishes: the best-selling Sizzling Sinigang (P680): braised beef short ribs with french beans, cherry tomatoes, shallots and garlic confit but instead of the all-time favorite sour broth, it boasts a rich sampalok gravy that's inspired countless of recipe hacks online. We also digged into their one-of-a-kind Kare-Kare Wings (P425) where you can dip your glazed kare-kare chicken wings into their buttermilk ranch dressing and bagoong on the side.

Of course, no Locavore meal is complete without cocktails. Like it lightly sweet? Try the Melona Highball (P340) with its kick of Absolut blue vodka, Giffard watermelon liquer, lemon juice, soda water topped with basil leaves. There's also the Penicillin-style Antibayotiko (P350) with Benchmark bourbon, Zing ginger liqueur, Islay Spray and Angostura bitters sweetened by honey and topped with a ginger candy on a stick. And of course, our personal favorite: the Amaretto Sour-style Kinilig (P365) made with Disaronno Amaretto, Luisita Oro rum, lemon juice and aquafaba with a touch of honey and topped with the signature Locavore rooster logo on rice paper art.

We ask Magsaysay for her drink recommendations (for both day and night drinking!) so you can try them next time you visit Locavore: Try Hardin (P390) made with Bombay Sapphire, Giffard Elderflower liqueur, dried butterfly pea syrup, lemon juice, and sonic botanicals for your "I'm-swear-I'm-working" drink; and for your late-night buzz, try Balakyot ni Paloma (P390)—chili-infused Cazadores Reposado tequila with sugar syrup, lemon juice, grapefruit juice soda, and smoked rock salt. These must-try food and dranks novel at this branch may just be enough for you to bring the gang here for your next gathering.

