Cookie Lovers, Take Part in Sustainability One Bite at a Time at This Eco-Conscious Café

(SPOT.ph) When we talk about sustainability, it's always about compost bins, recyclable items, and saving water. But did you know that the eco-friendly lifestyle can also be practiced through your eating habits? And it's not just about whole foods. Taking part in the act can also come in the form of opting for sweet treats like the Conscious Cookie from Bake House.

Here's what makes this Bake House cookie stand out:

Bake House is a neighborhood cake and bake shop known for its commitment to environmental sustainability, and that purpose is embodied in its signature Conscious Cookie (P75).

It's not your typical chewy treat: this has no exact measurement for its ingredients as it combines all the trimmings from the other cookies that "didn't make the measuring cup." Call it a FrankenCookie if you will, but don't be fooled as it's far from being monstrous. In fact, it's like the best of all the Bake House cookies in one and it's no less delish—one bite of this palm-sized treat and you get a mix of soft cookie dough with tasty mix of chocolate chips, pretzels, oatmeal, and even coffee. It's the perfect choice for Cookie Monsters who want the best of everything in one chomp.

So what are these other cookies also available in their stores? Bake House also offers the original Chocolate Chip Cookie (P75), Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (P75), and the chocolate-dipped and candy-topped Amore Cookie (P75) that has triple the chocolate. It's worth noting that Bake House uses high-quality ingredients free of trans fats. Conscious habit, indeed.

Other Bake House offerings: French pastries, cakes, drinks + more

You must never leave without sampling their signature pastries like their bestselling Pain au Chocolat (P90), Fruit Danish (P100), and their Pasteis de Nata or egg tart (P60). For savory dishes, the Chunky Beef Pie (P200) is the crowd favorite especially when it's warmed up before serving, and the Ciabatta Mozzarella (P275) with a generous serving of cheese on top.

Don't skip out on their cakes, either! The crowd-favorite Ohaina Cake (P1,750) is pretty much chocolatey heaven as it's got chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, chocolate sponge cake, and a thin layer of chocolate wafer topped with bright berries. It's also available per single serving at P170 each, sans the fruits. If you're into light desserts, the Strawberry Lychee (P990) cake is for you. That's a six-inch lychee mousse cake with strawberry gelee topped with fresh fruits that's good for five people—or for one person, we don't judge.

Of course, mouthwatering pastries must be paired with brew-tiful drinks that brings out the positivity in you (and wakes you up from the post-sugar slump). Aside from their caffeine offerings like Americano and latte, a must-try is their hot chocolate (P170) that comes in dark and milk chocolate varieties. What's so special about this drink? Well, the chocolate is at the end of a popsicle stick, which you dunk into a hot cup of milk so you can see it literally melt in front of your eyes. Dramatic effect? Check.

Can't try them all in one sitting? That's okay. Bake House's commitment to the environment extends to takeout orders too as they use recyclable and eco-friendly packaging for that overall guilt-free experience.

Bake House is at Shangri-La The Fort, Bonifacio Global City; and Shangri-La Plaza, Ortigas. For more details, check out Bake House's Instagram page.