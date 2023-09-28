International Coffee Day in Manila: The Coffee Promos + Events Not to Miss

(SPOT.ph) October isn't just about Halloween and pumpkin spice-anything. Although more lowkey than Oktoberfest, the first day of October globally celebrates everyone's favorite morning, afternoon, and night (especially for those in graveyard shifts): Coffee.

It was in 2015 that the International Coffee Organization agreed that International Coffee Day happens every October 1. This day often entails all kinds of coffee drinkers indulging in discounted or free cups of coffee, or attending coffee events. If you're looking for great deals or want to delve deeper into our coffee culture, this guide is for you.

Check out these coffee promos for International Coffee Day 2023:

7 Eleven

Who says you can't celebrate coffee for more than one day? 7-Eleven's International Coffee Day promo is more than a month, approximately September 20 to October 31, or a total of 42 days. Parts of this promo are discounted ready-to-drink UCC items, Kopiko, and Bo's Coffee; instant coffee from Culture Blends; and coffee-flavored ice cream from Selecta and Cornetto—all sold at value-for-money prices.

See a list of 7-Eleven branches. For more information, visit 7-Eleven Philippines' Facebook page.

The Manila Hotel

Love a good doughnut and coffee pairing? The Manila Hotel celebrates International Coffee Day by giving free doughnuts to hotel guests who buy from a selection of brewed coffees at the Lobby Lounge. This Manila Hotel promo is open to all The Manila Hotel guests, and is available on October 1, from 6 a.m. to 11:3 p.m.

The Manila Hotel is at Rizal Park, Ermita, Manila. For more information, check out The Manila Hotel's Facebook page.

Dunkin'

If you need a headstart on the coffee activities, here's something close to International Coffee Day: Dunkin' is celebrating Iced Coffee Day on September 29. Dunkin' is celebrating this coffee-appreciating day with a buy one, take one promo on their large Iced Coffee (P85). This one-day promo happens on September 29 and is available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-store transactions at any of the participating Dunkin' branches.

See a list of Dunkin' branches. For more information, visit Dunkin's Facebook page.

Check out these coffee events for International Coffe Day 2023:

Coffee Expo Manila

The Coffee Expo Manila has a three-day schedule of coffee activities which will be held at the Activity Center of Alabang Town Center, starting September 29 to October 1. There will be COFEX events such as the Brewing Competition, Latte Art Competition, and the Barista Cup, plus lessons on chocolate making, coffee mixology, and live performances at the Town Plaza.

Alabang Town Center is at Commerce Avenue, corner Madrigal Ave, Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City. For more information, check out Coffee Expo Manila's Facebook page.

