LOOK: Grab Coffee at Uniqlo Coffee's First Minimalist Nook in Manila

Uniqlo Coffee

Uniqlo Global Flagship store, Glorietta 5, Ayala Center, Makati City

Facebook: www.facebook.com/UNIQLO.PH

(SPOT.ph) There's no denying Uniqlo has everyone in a chokehold. Heck, we're typing this as we speak, clad head to foot in the brand's signature pieces. And it seems as though they aren't satisfied with just taking over our closets—they also have their eyes set on our tables.

It wasn't long ago when the Japanese clothing brand teased us with the Uniqlo Coffee concept. Finally, as we entered the last stretch before their global flagship store's fifth-anniversary celebrations, we got a first look at the brand's inaugural outpost of their Uniqlo Coffee line hitting the area.



Here's your first look at Uniqlo Coffee's first Philippine outpost:

While Uniqlo Coffee is new to the Philippine space, back in 2021, Uniqlo debuted their first café-type offshoot at their global flagship store in Ginza. As it opened at the height of the pandemic, not many of us got the chance to visit the Japan store. But now, right in the heart of one of the Metro's busiest districts, we finally have our own here in the PH, slated to open on Friday, October 13.

As anyone who has been to Uniqlo Manila's Global Flagship Store would tell you, it's a beast of a store. The two-floor mega store is rewarding to visit, but all that walking and browsing can get hella tiring. Well, now you can sate you can sate your post-shopping hunger pangs right in-store on the second floor.

Uniqlo Coffee is a small, clean-looking, minimalist nook in the Global Flagship store. As a nod to its Japanese origins, you can expect the same fresh, airy look to the space, similar to other Japanese cafés.

The space features several stand-alone tables good for groups of four and above, a long communal couch space with several smaller tables, and a long bar stool seating setup. And for those looking to get some work done, there are power outlets available throughout.

NGL, it's not jaw-droppingly big, but it's enough to house 30 to 35 customers at a time.

Those looking for some "fresh" city air can also choose to sit at their al fresco balcony area, which can seat an additional 12 to 15 guests.

Looks-wise, it has the standard minimalist chic visual Uniqlo’s known for, except maybe for the vibrant mural looming over the space. Created by local artist, Glenford Lumabao, the hip and colorful painting is a nod to all the Filo fans and communities behind the brand.

In terms of snacks and drinks, the Uniqlo Coffee menu is pretty streamlined. Currently, it's an eight-item line-up featuring four drinks and four snacks.

For their coffee line, their three espresso-based drinks are made with beans from local farmers from Mindanao. The beans are locally sourced from partner farms in the Mt. Apo area.

On deck, you have the classic Americano (P140 Hot/Iced), a fuss-free drink for those on the go. There's also a basic Cafe Latte (P160 Hot/Iced) for those who prefer a lighter, creamier blend and a Spanish Latte (P180 Hot/Iced) that appeals to the Filipino taste buds thanks to its mix made with sweetened milk.

Those who prefer a non-caffeinated drink can have their fill of Uniqlo Coffee's Hot Chocolate (P140), a creamy milky cocoa blend perfect for the cooler weather and air-conditioned in-store temperature.

Pair your drinks with some nibbles. Uniqlo Coffee features a range of pastries—both sweet and savory—that pair well with their drink lineup. The current menu features a choice between a chewy Chocolate Chip or a Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie (P90); a Smoked Salmon Panini (P230); a classic Filipino Pan de Sal (P30), and a Japanese An Pan, a.k.a, Red Bean bread (P90).

Admittedly, the menu is very small, featuring only a select number of drinks and eats, but that's fine. Uniqlo Coffee is a pit stop. Ultimately, their ultimate goal is still to get you to shop around and fill your carts, but, this new nook at the Global Flagship Store is an oasis perfect for resting between your retail therapy sessions.

Plus, to all the shopping S.O.s out there, you finally have a spot to wait for your partner while they vigorously peruse the aisles and racks. Talk about a win for everyone.

Uniqlo Coffee is at Uniqlo Global Flagship store, Glorietta 5, Ayala Center, Makati City. For more information, visit Uniqlo Philippines' Facebook page.

