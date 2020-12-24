This New Reservations-Only Spanish Resto Is Perfect for Introverts

(SPOT.ph) As we're all doing our best to keep safe in light of the pandemic, privacy is the name of the game when it comes to dining out these days. If you can enjoy great Spanish eats while you're at it, all the better! Here's where you can do exactly that: Las Flores Dining+ is a new reservations-only establishment by Bistronomia, a.k.a. the folks behind Las Flores, and it's perfect if you're looking to eat your heart out in an intimate and exclusive spot!

Located on Kamagong street in Makati, Las Flores Dining + has a modern, minimalist vibe and only 20 seats. This makes it a great venue for low-key and hassle-free lunches and dinners, or for fuss-free private events. (Or, heck, for introverts who'd prefer minimal mingling with other people!)

The menu is curated by Madrid-born executive chef Alfredo Rodriguez and features classic and modern Spanish eats. You'll find pintxos like the Morcilla & Foie (P175) with morcilla, foie gras, and caramelized onions on pan de sal and the Patata Brava 2.0 (P95) with patata brava, aioli, and brava sauce. They've also got starters that include the Mixto Platter (P1,950) with different cheeses and embutidos.

From there, you can move on to paellas like the Crab & Uni Paella (P1,485) with roasted crab and a sea-urchin emulsion, and the Paella Negra (P1,145) with black rice, baby squid, pork belly, aioli sauce. You can also treat yourself to meaty mains like the Crispy Pork Belly (P995) with mashed potatoes and Tio Pepe sauce, or the Grilled Tuna Belly (P945) with a tomato stew, onion purée, and bilbaina sauce.

Reservations are required at least one day in advance—Las Flores Dining Plus doesn't accept walk-ins, or takeout or delivery orders. You'll also need to spend at least P5,000 worth on food to book a table, and they encourage preordering and paying in advance to confirm your reservation. To book, you can check out their reservation form. You can also call 0995-846-9519 or send them an e-mail at reservations.lfdiningplus@gmail.com.

Las Flores Dining+ is from Bistronomia, the same people behind restaurants such as Las Flores, Rambla, Tomatito, BCN by Las Flores, Osteria Daniele, and La Lola Churreria. They are also affiliated with fellow restaurant group The Bistro Group.

Las Flores Dining Plus is at 9780 Kamagong Street, San Antonio Village, Makati City. For reservations, fill out the reservation form, contact 0995-846-9519, or send them an e-mail at reservations.lfdiningplus@gmail.com. For more information, check out Las Flores Dining Plus' Facebook page.

