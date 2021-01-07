Milk Tea Fans, a Boba Cheesecake Exists and Here's Where You Can Get It

(SPOT.ph) The new year is thought to be the time to try out new things. Do something you've never tried before. Go out of your comfort zone. If you happen to be craving a cheesecake along the way, well, it's time you went beyond the usual blueberry or strawberry variants. How's this for unusual: Cebu-based online seller Edith's - Homemade Baked Cheesecakes makes an intriguing Boba Cheesecake!

The Boba Cheesecake (P150) is basically milk tea in cheesecake form—it’s got tea leaves, pearls, and cheesecake all in one dessert! It comes in a 150-ml tub with the pearls and syrup served separately, for you to add to the cheesecake on your own; that way, you can control how much goes in it and the pearls retain their softness. You’ll want to consume it within two to four hours of receiving it for the best quality, but if you’re digging into it at a later date, you can always boil the pearls in a pan or heat it in the microwave to restore their softness.

If you're more for chocolate than milk tea, you'll be happy to know that Edith's - Homemade Baked Cheesecakes also makes a Maltesers Cheesecake (P390/five inches, P900/seven inches) topped with crushed pieces of the chocolate-malted milk balls. They've also got more classic flavors like Oreo (P325/five inches, P750/seven inches), Blueberry (P350/five inches, P850/seven inches), and Mango (P350/five inches, P825/seven inches).

You can place an order by completing an order form via direct message to Edith's - Homemade Baked Cheesecakes' Instagram page. Take note that currently, they only deliver to these areas in Cebu: Talisay, Cebu City, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Consolacion, and Liloan.

For more information, check out Edith's - Homemade Baked Cheesecakes' Facebook page.

