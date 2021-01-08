These "Vubble Pods" Let You Experience a Different Kind of Date Night

Ever since COVID-19 has pushed the world to shift into a new normal, sectors heavily affected by quarantine rules continue to come up with innovations to keep their businesses afloat. Case in point: While most open restaurants have taken to reducing their number of dine-in costumers to impose social distancing measures, Resorts World Manila, for their part, is taking it up a notch.

In a bid to ensure that their customers have a safe dining experience, the resorts chain has installed bubble pods across two of their hotels, Hilton Manila and Sheraton Manila. Dubbed by RWM as "Vubble Pods," these transparent enclosed structures situated along the hotels’ poolside are meant for either recreational activities or dining purposes thanks to their intimate and al fresco nature.

Each pod is equipped with a portable air conditioner and also promise to be well-ventilated with an open top as well as windows for safe and comfortable air flow. To add to this, in an interview with CNN Philippines, Resorts World Manila's Chief Operating Officer Stephen Reilly guaranteed that their pods are up to international standards, and are constantly “sanitized and kept clean.”

According to the aforementioned interview, there are currently six pods set up per hotel. If you’re looking to book one so you can dine out with your significant other or your group of friends, keep in mind that each structure allows for a maximum of four people.

As for the food? Well, you can expect a different menu altogether depending on the hotel of your choice. Where Sheraton offers a special curated five-course meal and spa massage starting at P5,000 per person, Hilton provides guests with a three-course wine-pairing experience. Hilton's set menu options include “a classic surf and turf entree of garlic butter prawns and ribeye steak or BBQ grilled tiger lobster” worth P10,000 for two, with an additional P5,000 per person for groups of up to four diners.

The Vubble Pods are now available for hotel guests and walk-in clients on a daily basis. You may also opt to book one for a whole day.

For booking inquiries, contact Sheraton Manila through 0917-859-7458, or Hilton Manila through 0917-893-7664. You can also visit Resorts World Manila’s official page for more information.

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Spot.ph editors.

