Meet Bird Boss, the Hip New Joint Serving Up Fried Chicken in Crazy Ways

(SPOT.ph) A crispy, juicy piece of fried chicken satisfies like nothing else—heck, it's the kind of meal we'd happily have every day, and any time of the day! And sure, a good ol' piece of chicken with rice and gravy never goes out of style, but it's also worth exploring all the other ways you can have the fried bird. Here's where you can do exactly that: Bird Boss is a newly opened quick-service joint by The Uncommon Group that serves up great fried chicken you can have in different ways. They recently opened up shop at The Podium, and if you love fried chicken, you're in for a treat!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Bird Boss aims to "serve freshly-made food," says Nicole Co of The Uncommon Group. Not only are their dishes totally crave-worthy; all the items on their menu are made in-house—even their sauces, among which are the Mushroom Gravy, Buffalo Sauce, Smoked Honey Mustard, Truffle Mayo, and more!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Worth noting are Bird Boss' fried-chicken sandwiches, which—along with the fried chicken (available in original and hot), of course—feature a variety of flavor combos that'll rev up your appetite. You can go basic with the Classic Boss (P199), which has their spicy Bang Bang sauce, shredded cabbage, and sweet pickles. If you're up for a cheesy adventure, there's the Mother Clucker (P249) with mac n' cheese (yup!), bacon, and cheese sauce; or if spicy food gets your heart racing, try the Firebird (P249) with buffalo sauce, BB spice dust, and coleslaw.

For a truly indulgent bite, try the Rise n' Shine (P299) sandwich with truffle aioli, a fried egg, onion strings, and pickled onions. Beyond their bun-based sandwiches, they also have the Delicious B.I.G. wrap (P239) with shredded cabbage, tomatoes, and your choice of sauce in a pita pocket; and the Wonder Bao (P229) that has a tebasaki glaze, tomatoes, and pickled onions in a bao.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

If you prefer to go back to basics, you can also just go for their Chicken Poppers or Chicken Tenders (P199/solo with choice of one sauce, or P379/double with choice of two sauces), both of which are also available in original or hot. You can have it with rice in the Chicken Rice (P220), too. They've also got standalone sides—some standouts are the Boss Fries (P149) with fries, onion strings, Bang Bang sauce, and bacon bits; and the the Loaded Tots (P159) with tater tots, bacon bits, and cheese sauce.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ready to order? You can visit Bird Boss at the fifth level of The Podium. If you can't head out, you can also order for delivery by calling 0917-502-7236.

Bird Boss is at 5/F The Podium, ADB Avenue, Ortigas, Mandaluyong City. For delivery orders, contact 0917-502-7236. For more information, check out Bird Boss' Facebook page.

You'll Also Want to Read These

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.