Eat + Drink What's New

Horlicks and Maltesers Fans, This Gelato Is Made for You

Get a double dose of malted milk.

by Patricia Baes
5 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
PHOTO BY Instagram/belowzero_gelato ILLUSTRATION Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Malted milk is said to be the "umami bomb of dessert" for its for its one-of-a-kind nutty, creamy flavor. Some of its more popular forms are Horlicks, the malted-milk powder that's usually turned into a drink or blended into milkshakes; and Maltesers, the British candy that consists of crisp malted-milk balls covered in milk chocolate. One online seller in Cebu ingeniously combines the two into a smooth and creamy dessert that'll have you licking your lips: say hello to Below Zero's Milky Way gelato!

Malted-milk fans, you need to try this gelato! 
PHOTO BY FACEBOOK/BELOW ZERO GELATO
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Horlicks and Maltesers give the Milky Way gelato a malty, milky profile in a format that's as smooth and creamy as can be. Have it by itself, use it in a milkshake, or use it to top a warm chocolate chip cookie for an even more indulgent experience! A pint goes for P350, and trust us, you won't want to stop at just one.

It's malted-milk goodness in a cool, smooth, and creamy format.
PHOTO BY Instagram/belowzero_gelato
CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

You'll want to check out Below Zero's other gelato variants, too. Aside from the Milky Way, other flavors on their lineup include the Choco Loco (P350/pint) with dark chocolate, brownie chunks, and chocolate syrup; the Salt Bae (P350/pint) a.k.a. salted caramel; the Yin & Yang (P350/pint) which highlights roasted black sesame; and the Kahlua Coffee (P360) which has the liquor of the same name.

For more information, check out Below Zero on Facebook or Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Hot Stories You Might Have Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

Tell us your #feels!

0
Total votes
View more stories tagged
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Below Zero Gelato Cebu Topspot Cebu Regional Malted Milk Savvy Tpc-000001 Staying In
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories