Horlicks and Maltesers Fans, This Gelato Is Made for You

(SPOT.ph) Malted milk is said to be the "umami bomb of dessert" for its for its one-of-a-kind nutty, creamy flavor. Some of its more popular forms are Horlicks, the malted-milk powder that's usually turned into a drink or blended into milkshakes; and Maltesers, the British candy that consists of crisp malted-milk balls covered in milk chocolate. One online seller in Cebu ingeniously combines the two into a smooth and creamy dessert that'll have you licking your lips: say hello to Below Zero's Milky Way gelato!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Horlicks and Maltesers give the Milky Way gelato a malty, milky profile in a format that's as smooth and creamy as can be. Have it by itself, use it in a milkshake, or use it to top a warm chocolate chip cookie for an even more indulgent experience! A pint goes for P350, and trust us, you won't want to stop at just one.

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

You'll want to check out Below Zero's other gelato variants, too. Aside from the Milky Way, other flavors on their lineup include the Choco Loco (P350/pint) with dark chocolate, brownie chunks, and chocolate syrup; the Salt Bae (P350/pint) a.k.a. salted caramel; the Yin & Yang (P350/pint) which highlights roasted black sesame; and the Kahlua Coffee (P360) which has the liquor of the same name.

For more information, check out Below Zero on Facebook or Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Hot Stories You Might Have Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.