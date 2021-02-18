This Online Shop Makes Handcrafted Thai Green Curry Sausages

(SPOT.ph) While we'll always be suckers for straight-up meat—in the form of a porkchop or steak for example—there's also something especially enticing about sausages. Done right, they can be wonderfully juicy and offer a great ratio of fat and meat in every bite. They take well to all sorts of flavors, too—from spicy to herby and more. In fact, Cebu-based online shop Sausageology proves just how versatile sausages can be with their Thai Green Curry Sausages!

Sausageology's Thai Green Curry Sausages (P220/pack of three ) are made with their own homemade green curry paste, which gives them a balanced sweet-sour-salty-spicy flavor profile that'll have your mouth watering! Each pack weighs 300 to 325 grams and are made with all-natural ingredients, high-quality meats, and imported hog cases. You can boil or grill them up and serve them plain, or add them to your pasta or fried-rice dishes—you're only limited by your imagination, really.

Aside from the Thai Green Curry variant, other sausages you can get from Sausageology are the Herb & Garlic (P210) which is said to be their bestseller, Mild Italian (P210), Sweet Jalapeno (P220), and Kimchi Gochujang (P220).

For more information, check out Sausageology Artisan Sausages' Facebook page.

