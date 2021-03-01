Yakult Gets a Fun and Fruity Spin in This New Dessert

Sebastian's Ice Cream

(SPOT.ph) Let's be real: You don't (just) drink Yakult for its health benefits; you do so because its tangy and citrusy flavor is mouthwatering in its own right. For that reason, many local shops have taken upon it to make Yakult-flavored desserts that include cakes, cheesecakes, and of course, ice cream. In 2010, Sebastian's Ice Cream released what they called the Fro-Ya—i.e., frozen Yakult or Yakult-flavored sherbet, which was an instant hit and became part of their rotating flavors at their shops. Now, they're giving it a fruity twist with the Fruity Fro-Ya line's new flavors highlighting Yakult plus fruit, which they're releasing in time for summer!

The Fruity Fro-Ya combines Sebastians' Fro-Ya and vibrant-tasting swirls of fruit sorbet made with real fruit. You can try the tangy-meets-tropical combo of Yakult and mangoes in the Mango Fro-Ya (P135/scoop, P405/pint); if it's the pairing of Yakult and strawberries that makes you swoon, go for the Strawberry Fro-Ya (P135/scoop, P405/pint). And if you're a fan of blueberry cheesecake, you'll find a similar flavor profile with the tandem of Yakult and blueberries in the Blueberry Fro-Ya (P135/scoop, P405/pint).

The Fruity Fro-Ya flavors is available starting today, March 1, in scoop form at their shop at The Podium and in pints for pickup and delivery from their delivery website.

Sebastian’s is a local artisanal ice cream maker known for their wide range of ice cream flavors and other frozen desserts. They've also got fun flavors like the Sapin-Sapin and Strawberry Sans Rival.

Sebastian's Ice Cream is at 4/F The Podium, ADB Avenue, Ortigas, Mandaluyong City. For delivery orders, check out Sebastian's Ice Cream's website. For more information, check out Sebastian's Ice Cream's Facebook page.

