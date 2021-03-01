Eat + Drink What's New

Yakult Gets a Fun and Fruity Spin in This New Dessert

Perfect for the summer months!

by Patricia Baes
A day ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Sebastian's Ice Cream
PHOTO BY Sebastian's Ice Cream ILLUSTRATION Warren Espejo

Sebastian's Ice Cream

(SPOT.ph) Let's be real: You don't (just) drink Yakult for its health benefits; you do so because its tangy and citrusy flavor is mouthwatering in its own right. For that reason, many local shops have taken upon it to make Yakult-flavored desserts that include cakes, cheesecakes, and of course, ice cream. In 2010, Sebastian's Ice Cream released what they called the Fro-Ya—i.e., frozen Yakult or Yakult-flavored sherbet, which was an instant hit and became part of their rotating flavors at their shops. Now, they're giving it a fruity twist with the Fruity Fro-Ya line's new flavors highlighting Yakult plus fruit, which they're releasing in time for summer!

Sebastian's Ice Cream
The Fro-Ya comes in three new flavors.
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Fruity Fro-Ya combines Sebastians' Fro-Ya and vibrant-tasting swirls of fruit sorbet made with real fruit. You can try the tangy-meets-tropical combo of Yakult and mangoes in the Mango Fro-Ya (P135/scoop, P405/pint); if it's the pairing of Yakult and strawberries that makes you swoon, go for the Strawberry Fro-Ya (P135/scoop, P405/pint). And if you're a fan of blueberry cheesecake, you'll find a similar flavor profile with the tandem of Yakult and blueberries in the Blueberry Fro-Ya (P135/scoop, P405/pint).

Sebastian's Ice Cream
The Mango Fro-Ya pairs our own mangoes with Yakult. 
PHOTO BY Sebastian's Ice Cream
CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos
Sebastian's Ice Cream
Sweet strawberries make for a lush and fruity Strawberry Fro-Ya.
PHOTO BY Sebastian's Ice Cream
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Sebastian's Ice Cream
If you love blueberry cheesecake, we bet you'll also love the Blueberry Fro-Ya.
PHOTO BY Sebastian's Ice Cream

The Fruity Fro-Ya flavors is available starting today, March 1, in scoop form at their shop at The Podium and in pints for pickup and delivery from their delivery website.

Sebastian’s is a local artisanal ice cream maker known for their wide range of ice cream flavors and other frozen desserts. They've also got fun flavors like the Sapin-Sapin and Strawberry Sans Rival.

Sebastian's Ice Cream is at 4/F The Podium, ADB Avenue, Ortigas, Mandaluyong City. For delivery orders, check out Sebastian's Ice Cream's website. For more information, check out Sebastian's Ice Cream's Facebook page.

Hot Stories You Might Have Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

Your guide to thriving in
this strange new world.
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Ice Cream Yakult Sebastian's Ice Cream Savvy Tpc-000001 Cvd Services Directory Food Delivery New Normal Foodie Staying In Heading Out
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories