This Creamy Dessert Is Made for Coffee Lovers

(SPOT.ph) Coffee-flavored desserts usually bring together coffee's bitter and robust profile alongside ingredients like cream and chocolate. We recently spotted a dessert that combines them all into one heck of a treat: Check out Cebu-based online store Délice Homemade Goodies' own Cappuccino Pavlova!

Pavlova refers to a meringue-based dessert that's popular in Australia and New Zealand, and named after Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova. It's loved not only for its ethereal appearance, but for the contrast of textures you get from the meringue that's crisp and airy on the outside but soft inside, and the lush-as-can-be cream! Délice Homemade Goodies' Cappuccino-themed version has a meringue base, cappuccino-flavored cream, chocolate shavings, and cherry—try not to drool. A cake goes for P650.

Beyond the Cappuccino Pavlova, Délice Homemade Goodies makes other swoon-worthy desserts. If you prefer your pavlova on the fresh and fruity end of the spectrum, go for the Mango Pavlova (P695), which features the vibrant-tasting Philippine fruit. They've got other cakes on their menu as well—including the Mango Chantilly (P795), Ube (P695), and Choco (P795).

For more information, check out Délice Homemade Goodies' Instagram page.

