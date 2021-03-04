Eat + Drink What's New

This Creamy Dessert Is Made for Coffee Lovers

Pavlova gets a coffee-flavored twist.

by Patricia Baes
17 hours ago
PHOTO BY Instagram/delice_cebu ILLUSTRATION Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Coffee-flavored desserts usually bring together coffee's bitter and robust profile alongside ingredients like cream and chocolate. We recently spotted a dessert that combines them all into one heck of a treat: Check out Cebu-based online store Délice Homemade Goodies' own Cappuccino Pavlova!

This is not your ordinary coffee dessert.
PHOTO BY Instagram/delice_cebu
Pavlova refers to a meringue-based dessert that's popular in Australia and New Zealand, and named after Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova. It's loved not only for its ethereal appearance, but for the contrast of textures you get from the meringue that's crisp and airy on the outside but soft inside, and the lush-as-can-be cream! Délice Homemade Goodies' Cappuccino-themed version has a meringue base, cappuccino-flavored cream, chocolate shavings, and cherry—try not to drool. A cake goes for P650. 

Check out those layers of meringue and cappuccino-flavored cream!
PHOTO BY Instagram/delice_cebu
Beyond the Cappuccino Pavlova, Délice Homemade Goodies makes other swoon-worthy desserts. If you prefer your pavlova on the fresh and fruity end of the spectrum, go for the Mango Pavlova (P695), which features the vibrant-tasting Philippine fruit. They've got other cakes on their menu as well—including the Mango Chantilly (P795), Ube (P695), and Choco (P795).

For more information, check out Délice Homemade Goodies' Instagram page.

