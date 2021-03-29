You Can Still Order From Grab and Foodpanda 24/7

(SPOT.ph) We're back to enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila for now—and that, coupled with the rise of COVID-19 cases in the recent days, means it's best to stay at home as much as you can. It's in these times that food and grocery delivery services are a godsend; here in Manila, most of us have used Grab and/or Foodpanda one way or another for food, sending packages, and groceries, among others. The good news is, both app-based services will be continuing their 24/7 operations so you can get all the necessities and order your meals from restaurants as needed.

According to Grab's representative, their transport and delivery services for food, groceries, and packages, as well as their pabili service, remain operational 24/7. This includes restaurants under GrabFood and shops under GrabMart—i.e., those open 24 hours will remain as such, though operating hours vary per restaurant and store. "We will continue to leverage our platform to support the everyday needs of our customers while helping our driver- and delivery-partners, as well as merchant-partners, safely provide their products and services," Grab Philippines says in a statement.

We also got in touch with Foodpanda, who will also continue to be operational 24/7—the shops and restaurants on the app that are open 24/7 will continue to operate as such, though opening hours may vary across stores. You can also order from Pandamart, their in-house grocery delivery service, until 11 p.m., and it will remain open on Holy Week.

For more information, visit the Facebook pages of Grab and Foodpanda.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Hot Stories You Might Have Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos