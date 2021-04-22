Today's Must-Try: Brown Sugar Milk Tea, But Make It Gelato

(SPOT.ph) The nostalgic combo of dirty ice cream and pan de sal got a welcome Japanese twist as Melonpan Ice opened their doors in Manila back in 2019. They definitely know their way around gelato, with a lineup that includes flavors like chocolate, green tea, and strawberry—but this time around, they're taking inspiration from the fan-favorite drink that is milk tea. They've partnered up with Taiwanese tea spot Chachago to turn Chachago's bestselling drinks into gelato, which will be available for a limited time starting today, April 22!

Melonpan Ice x Chachago

You've got four flavors to choose from. The most basic (but by no means boring) of the bunch is the Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea, which combines the caramel-y and earthy flavors of brown sugar and tea, respectively, and throws in boba to boot. Prefer your tea with a savory twist? Go for the Chacago Milk Tea with Salted Cream Cheese. If it's a more zesty and fruity scoop you're after, you can't go wrong with the California Mix Fruit Tea; and if coffee is your lifeline, try the Coffee Diamond with Jelly.

Each pint goes for P380, but you can also get a set of three pints for P1,100; these are available at Melonpan Ice's SM Aura and Robinsons Magnolia shops. You can also order for delivery by messaging Melonpan Ice on Facebook or Instagram, or finding Melonpan Ice on GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Lazada. Alternatively, you can also purchase it from selected Chachago branches:

Holy Spirit

MCU

N. Domingo

Barangka

Shaw Boulevard

Arcovia

BF Aguirre

Better Living

C. Raymundo

Silver City

Visayas Avenue

Navotas

Abad Santos

Masangkay

Victoneta

SM East Ortigas

Lifehomes Rosario

Fairview Regalado

Puregold QI Central

Scout Tobias

Kapitolyo

Tomas Morato

Kamuning

Fisher Mall Malabon

You can also have these new flavors the classic Melonpan Ice way—that is, in between their melon pan—at their SM Aura and Robinsons Magnolia shops. The classic Melonpan Ice goes for P220, but you can also try the Flavored Melonpan Ice (their flavored melon pan variants include Almond and Choco Chip) for P235. Alternatively, you can have the gelato in scoops with their melon-pan rusks in the Gelato Rusk (P150/one scoop, P230/two scoops).

Melonpan Ice is a melon pan and gelato shop that hails from Japan. They proudly describe themselves as the World’s Second Best Freshly Baked Melon-Pan Ice Cream—that is, to pay respect to their master who taught them how to make the melon pan ice cream sandwich.

Melonpan Ice is at 3/F Robinsons Magnolia, New Manila, Quezon City and 5/F SM Aura Premier, C5 Road corner 26th Street, Bonifacio Global City. For delivery orders, send Melonpan Ice a message on Facebook or Instagram, or check out Melonpan Ice on Lazada. You can also find Melonpan Ice on GrabFood or Foodpanda. For more information, check out the Facebook pages of Melonpan Ice or Chachago.

