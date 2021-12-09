Eat + Drink What's New

This Outdoor Fair at Rockwell Is the Best Spot to Get A+ Food Gifts This Christmas

Shop topnotch local chocolate, European food finds, excellent wines, and more.

by Patricia Baes
3 days ago
the tasting club holiday fair
PHOTO BY The Tasting Club, Instagram/tasteoffranceph

(SPOT.ph) Ah, the Christmas season. On one hand, it's the time of year  most of us can finally reunite with friends and family and get much-needed rest—but at the same time, it can be a real stressful period as shopping for gifts can be a challenge. Ultimately, it's the thought that counts of course, but a carefully selected gift can go a long way and make the recipient feel real special. If you've got food lovers on your list and you don't know where to start, we've got just the thing: Food-event group The Tasting Club is holding their special Holiday Fair on selected weekends this December, and they've got a great lineup of purveyors and topnotch eats bound to please both casual food fans and serious enthusiasts alike!

the tasting club holiday fair
Don't miss this special outdoor fair by The Tasting Club this weekend. 
PHOTO BY The Tasting Club
Here's what you can expect at The Tasting Club's Holiday Fair this month:

Held at Rockwell Goes Streetside near the Zara Entrance of Power Plant Mall, Tasting Club's Holiday Fair lets you eat, drink, and shop away in a safe al-fresco space. You'll find excellent versions of a variety of eats and drinks from notable imported and local brands, as well as non-food items. You're bound to find something for everyone on your list here—from your closest pals to your boss to in-laws and more. Should you find yourself feeling hungry while shoppng, you can also take part in free tastings from selected vendors, as well as live demos and even free cocktails from the likes of Destileria Barako, Don Papa Rum, Santa Ana Gin, and Remy Martin Cognac.

the tasting club holiday fair
The Holiday Fair is stationed near the Zara Entrance of Power Plant Mall.  
PHOTO BY The Tasting Club
the tasting club holiday fair
You're bound to find gifts for everyone on your list—as well as for yourself!
PHOTO BY The Tasting Club
Got friends or family who love chocolate? You can pick up Filipino chocolate bars, nibbles, and baking products from local tree-to-bar chocolate brand Malagos Chocolate, which has gained recognition on a global scale. For the discerning gourmands, you'll want to stock up on truffle products, macarons, or homemade foie gras from F Taste of France. Meanwhile, online shop The Tasteful Selections will be on-site with imported cold cuts, cheese, great-quality canned products, olive oil, and more.

malagos chocolate
Filipino tree-to-bar brand Malagos Chocolate has been lauded on a global scale.
PHOTO BY Facebook/Malagos Chocolate
f taste of france
You can get great-quality French nibbles, jarred provisions, and more from F Taste of France. 
PHOTO BY Instagram/tasteoffranceph
tasteful selections
The Tasteful Selection carries imported cold cuts, olive oils, and more. 
PHOTO BY Instagram/thetastefulselections

Looking to impress serious carnivores? Don't miss the stall of Esguerra Kurobuta, known for their ham, bacon, and sausages made with premium pure-bred Berkshire Kurobuta Pork raised by their family farm. For a good dose of carbs, you'll want to check out The Daily Knead for their artisanal loaves, croissants with swoon-worthy fillings, cakes, and other drool-worthy bakes. And if you're looking for excellent sips for any upcoming gatherings, you'll be spoiled for choice as the fair's lineup also includes Terroir Wine for French, Spanish, and Italian wines; Hardys Wines for Australian wines; Forth & Tay for Scotch Whisky and New World wines; Remy Martin CognacSanta Ana Gin; Destileria Barako for local craft spirits; and Jade's Temple for local craft beer. (Note that the lineup may vary on the different days the fair runs.)

esguerra kurobuta
Esguerra Kurobuta's got your back for ham, bacon, and other products made with their pure-bred Berkshire Kurobuta Pork.   
PHOTO BY Instagram/esguerra.kurobuta
the daily knead
The Daily Knead's got a cult following for their crave-worthy carbs.
PHOTO BY Instagram/thedailyknead_
hardy's wines
You can also pick up excellent bottles of wine from Hardy's...
PHOTO BY Instagram/hardyswines
destileria barako
...Or local craft spirits from Destileria Barako. 
PHOTO BY Instagram/destileria.barako

The first leg of the event took place last December 3 to 5, but you can still catch the next editions this coming weekend, December 10 until December 12; and the weekend after that, December 17 until December 19. The fair is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Note: Food photos are for illustrative purposes only.

The Tasting Club's Holiday Fair will be at Rockwell Goes Streetside, Plaza Driveway, Power Plant Mall, Rockwell, Makati City. For more information, check out The Tasting Club's Facebook page.

