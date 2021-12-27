This "Champagne Dreams" Ice Cream Is Just the Thing to Make New Year's Extra Festive

Busted Creamery

(SPOT.ph) There's something inherently festive about Champagne that makes it so well-suited for celebrations. Maybe it's the bubbles, which deliver an effervescent (read: fun) sensation on the tongue; or maybe it's the complex taste that can range from fruity to vanilla-esque to yeasty to nutty and everything in between. (Plus, y'know, the buzz—'nuff said.) We'll always be happy to clink our glasses when there's straightup Champagne involved, but just imagine all the vivacity associated with the said sparkling wine—reimagined as cool, creamy ice cream. Yup, Spotters, say hello to Busted Creamery, a new purveyor of ice cream that makes a must-try flavor of the dessert dubbed Champagne Dreams.

This new ice cream purveyor makes some seriously swoon-worthy scoops, the Champagne Dreams included:

Busted Creamery's Champagne Dreams (P580) ice cream delivers the crisp, subtly fruity profile associated with Champagne in a creamy, dreamy medium. It's got a rich and creamy ice cream base that pairs Italian sparkling wine Prosecco with vanilla bean to round out the former's vibrancy. This ice cream is also studded with candied lemon peel, whose zesty, citrusy character brightens up the subtle yeasty note and richness of the ice cream base. And then there's the ice cream's consistency—this ain't just any ice cream, but ice cream of the premium sort that melts like velvet on the tongue. Dreamy stuff here, folks.

At the helm of Busted Creamery is Chef Cuit Kaufman, whose savory eats you've likely tried (and loved!) at restaurants Borough and The Bowery. This time around, though, the New York-born and raised chef is busting out (get it?) his best dessert game and going after the sweeter side of the food spectrum. Believe it or not, Kaufman was strictly denied ice cream and other sugary treats growing up—at least as far as his regular, daily diet went—for “health reasons.” It was only on special holidays and birthdays that he got to indulge—and ice cream, in particular, became a favorite.

You can thank what Chef Kaufman calls a “New York-style ice cream base” for the thick yet velvety texture Busted’s ice cream delivers. “[It’s] also known as a custard base or French style [and] consists of cream, milk, sugar, and egg yolks,” Kaufman shares in an exchange with SPOT.ph, differentiating it from the “Philadephia-style” or “American-style” sort which use no eggs and tend to incorporate more air. From there, he ponders on ingredients and flavor combinations that either “evoke comfort”, or “challenge and excite the palate”—or both. True enough, you get swoon-worthy scoops here, ranging from excellent takes on classics to more novel and eye-opening experimental flavors.

Among their more traditional flavors—dubbed the Busted Out Basics—is the Sweet Cream Cookie Dough (P350) with gobs of their own homemade cookie dough and toasted pecans for crunch and depth of flavor. Meanwhile, The Basque Cheesecake (P420) delivers lush spoonfuls with its namesake dessert (which they bake themselves!) infused into their ice-cream base—plus even more chunks of cheesecake mixed in. And if you've ever tried real maple syrup then you'll know it's got a distinct depth of flavor—which makes for a truly special, creamy-yet-complex Maple Walnut (P580) ice cream at Busted Creamery.

Mint chocolate ice cream can be polarizing, but those on the pro camp are in for a treat as Busted Creamery makes a Fresh Mint Chocolate Chip (P460) flavor—using real mint leaves for a zippier, more grassy and natural mintiness that pairs beautifully with shards of dark chocolate. The comfort combo of peanut butter and chocolate is represented beautifully by the Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Crunch (P440), where swirls of peanut butter bring nutty depth to creamy-crunch strands of milk chocolate. And though watermelon isn’t exactly the first fruit that comes to mind when you think ice cream (at least not in these parts), the Sandia (P420) will convince you otherwise as it pairs the fruit with cream for a whole that’s as refreshing and juicy as it is buttery and indulgent.

The Experimentals, on the other hand, are all about thinking out of the box and exploring flavor roads less traveled. Apart from the aforementioned Champagne Dreams there’s also the Aztec Xocolatl (P510)—imagine Belgian chocolate ice cream in its deep and dark glory, but lent a spiced, rustic edge and Mexican-style flair with cinnamon, chipotle chiles, and 100% pure agave tequila along with ground dark chocolate and cacao nibs. And for a real eye-opener of a dessert don’t miss the Pineapple Buddha (P380)—pineapple ice cream infused with Szechuan peppercorns and dried chili for added fruitiness and heat, plus a miso-caramel swirl lending depth and umami to every scoop.

Swooning yet? We know we are—and you can easily place your orders through Busted Creamery’s website. They accept payments made via BPI bank deposit, Paymaya, and GCash.

For orders, visit Busted Creamery's website. You can also check out their Facebook page.

