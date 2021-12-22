This Secret Bar in Alabang Will Be Your New Favorite Hideout

Alibi Lounge and Bar

G/F Entrata Urban Complex, Civic Drive, Filinvest City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City

Contact: 0998-595-3770

Facebook: www.facebook.com/alibiloungemla

Open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Tuesday to Saturday)

(SPOT.ph) It's great and all when you've got the answers laid out and right within your reach—but there's also a certain allure in mystery and discovering what might lie beyond plain sight. If you're up for a thrill when in the South—or purposefully looking to try one-of-a-kind libations that'll open your eyes to lesser-known (but excellent) paths alcoholic drinks can take—then the newly opened Alibi Lounge and Bar ought to be on your bucket list, stat.

There's a new speakeasy in town and it's a must-visit when in Alabang:

Alibi Lounge and Bar describes themeslves as a speakeasy—a term originally used for spots where you could (illegally) get your hands on alcohol during the time of Prohibition in the U.S., though today it's generally used to refer to small bars that might require more effort and know-how to get into as they're usually hidden or require some form of password upon entry. In the case of Alibi Lounge and Bar, they're secluded within Crimson Hotel in Filinvest City, and you'll have to know the current keycode—yup, it changes—to get in.

But enter and you'll be greeted with quite the snazzy sight. Inside, Alibi Lounge and Bar is a dark and brooding space, but with elegant sensibilities reflected in their use of plush chairs and stools, sleek tables, and strategically placed lights to illuminate the view just a tad without taking away from the overall enigmatic feel.

The star of the show, of course, is their short yet sweet lineup of dranks—which includes a selection of topnotch gin, as well as five signature sips. The Sunset Strip (P300) delivers a floral-citrusy profile with Tanqueray Ten, grapefruit, oleo saccharum (a classic citrus-oil syrup), and rose air; meanwhile, the Whisper Sister (P300) pairs the herbal character of chamomile tea with the piney note of Tanqueray gin and zesty ol' lemon oleo syrup. Like your libations on the tart and sweet side? The Lucid Fluid (P300) has got your back with its suave greyish hue and mix of Bombay Sapphire, activated charcoal pineapple, salted coconut sugar, and coconut water.

The Truth or Dairy (P500) delivers lighter but no less impactful sips, with Martin Millers, orange oleo syrup, orange and pineapple shrubs, and milk coming together into a smooth and harmonious whole. And then there's the The Peat Meet and Greet (P450)—expect to be taken out for a real memorable ride here, as this savory-sweet, intoxicating beverage combines beurre noisette (brown butter) with Jim Beam bourbon, Laphroaig whiskey, bacon sugar, and black pepper for one heck of a nutty-smoky adventure you won't forget.

Alibi Lounge and Bar is at G/F Entrata Urban Complex, Civic Drive, Filinvest City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City. For more information, check out Alibi Lounge and Bar's Facebook page.

