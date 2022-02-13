10 Date Night Restaurants to See the Different Views of Cebu

(SPOT.ph) There’s more to Cebu than beachfront views—although those never get old too. You can drive to Busay or simply go up one of the city’s high-rises to take in the city lights that “shine bright like diamonds.” (You know the lyric.) What’s more, there are romantic restaurants that offer various vistas, so you can see the metro anew. Whether you’re sharing the view with a special someone or simply taking yourself out on a date, these are the best places to enjoy good food, share an intimate conversation, and take your romance even further. Take your date to these places, and they might fall in love with you instantly.

Here are 10 romantic restaurants in Cebu that might make you say "I love you":

Outback Servo

If you’re looking for a date place with a relaxing atmosphere, stop by Outback Servo. With full-length glass windows and a rooftop deck, you’ll immediately feel closer to nature in Busay. Take your date to enjoy their well-known brunch menu, where you can opt for a light meal such as their Smashed Avo Toast (P185) or their heavier dishes such as the Servo Big Breakfast (P325) with eggs, bacon, sausages, mushrooms, pork and beans, hash browns, tomatoes, and sourdough. But we recommend going at night, too! Their #aesthetic decorations, particularly the fairy lights and a neon wall, make for great backdrops. They also offer heavier meals such as their Pork Rub Ribs (P329), Outback Chicken Kiev (P319), or their signature Aussie Works Burger (P395).



Outback Servo is in Ipil-ipil, Babag II Road, Cebu City. For more information, visit their Facebook or Instagram page.

Woods Smokehouse

Woods Smokehouse is a cliffside hangout in Busay. Whether you’re seated on the upper or lower deck, you still get the same beautiful panoramic view of the city. They’re known for their grilled meats such as the Smoked Bacon (P270), but the pasta, like handmade Lemon Shrimp Pappardelle (P450), is also recommended. The pappardelle is handmade, made from scratch, and flavored with squid ink.

Woods Smokehouse is in Barangay Maaslom, Lower Busay, Cebu City. For more information, visit their Facebook or Instagram page.

Lakeview Le Jardin

You’ll find Lakeview Le Jardin a little farther from the city, but it’s worth the trip. This place has a huge botanical garden with colorful flowers, lush greenery, and aesthetic stone paths. The cover charge of P50 grants you as much time as you wish to explore this verdant landscape with your date. It’s also perfect for your couple pics—especially by the corner with the view of the lake. The famous Balamban sunset is also worth catching, so be sure to check your weather app in advance.



Enjoy it while sipping on their Lakeview Iced Team (P80) or a Bauhinia pilsner (P150/250 ml, P200/330 ml). Lakeview also offers a great selection of all-day breakfast, sandwiches, pasta, and pizza. But their bestsellers are their namesake menu items, the Lakeview Burger (P485) and the Lakeview Pizza (P375).

Lakeview Le Jardin is at Kilometer 30 Transcentral Highway, Sitio Inaad, Barangay Tabunan, Cebu City. For more information, visit their Facebook or Instagram page.

The Dales at Terracotta Manor

The Dales at Terracotta Manor is named after the estate’s bright red brick exterior. On their sprawling grounds, you can bask in the view of the Bonbon mountainside while lounging by the infinity pool. Day use of their amenities is P500 per person. But if you’re looking to share an intimate meal with your date, they have a quaint restaurant that serves homemade food and drinks. Their bestsellers include their Beef Salpicao (P845) served with butter vegetables and mashed potato, and their All-Day English Breakfast (P475).

The Dales at Terracotta Manor is along Bonbon-Sudlon Road, Lubo, Cebu City. For more information, visit their Facebook or Instagram page.

Scape Skydeck

Scape Skydeck is a dining venue overlooking Mactan City. With its location 12 storeys above the ground, you can expect wistful views of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge and the Mactan Channel. They serve amazing food like the Peppered Chops (P485), served with a sweet corn mash and red bell pepper coulis. Pair it with their special cocktails, the Skydeck’s Fizz (P150), made with gin, triple sec, lemon, and sugar, or the Scape’s Smash (P180), a sweet mixture of vodka, cucumber, and watermelon. What’s best is you can enjoy your drinks outdoors and make the most of the cool February breeze.

Scape Skydeck is at Roofdeck Azon Residences, M.L. Quezon National Highway, Pusok. For more information, visit their Facebook or Instagram page.

Dungawan Bistro + Grill

Dungawan Bistro + Grill got its name from the Cebuano word “dungaw” which means to look outside the window or to look downwards, which is what it feels like when you dine here. Perched on the hills of Tisa, you’ll get a wide view of Cebu City itself. This charming bistro welcomes all types of parties—from intimate friend hangs to grander wedding receptions. But we suggest lovebirds enjoy the relatively more private garden dining area where big trees and hanging plants surround the tables.

They’re known for their home-style Cebuano dishes, but also have a buy one, take one offer on their pizzas. Try out their bestsellers Pepperoni, Spinach, and Hawaiian for just P599. For Valentine’s, they’ll be having a buffet that includes pasta, pizza, salad, chicken, humba, maja blanca, and more for just P299 per head!

Dungawan Bistro + Grill is in Lower South Hills, Tisa, Cebu City. For more information, visit their Facebook or Instagram page.

Parilya

Parilya is part of the Laguna Restaurant Group, so you can expect their dishes to be exceptionally comforting. Even though it temporarily closed for a while, it will be reopening on February 12, 2022 to celebrate their seventh anniversary for which they’ll be preparing a new menu. But you can still count on everyone’s favorites, the Parilya Barbeque Platter (P695) with barbecued pork, chicken, pork belly, and a platter of chorizo, and the Fiesta Seafood Platter (P785) with shrimp, crabs, squid, and clams. The latter is especially suited for the front row seat you get at Il Corso—with a view of the sea from the SRP side.

Parilya is at Il Corso, City de Mare, South Road Properties, Cebu City. For more information, visit their website, Facebook or Instagram page.

Room 801

Room 801 is an attraction in the Mactan area thanks to its location on the rooftop of White Sands Resort. You can revel in the spectacular view of the Mactan skyline reflected by the beach scene below. Lovebirds can choose to feast on their full buffet, which is inclusive of one round of drinks, for just P1,200 per head. But to make the most of this beach resort’s exclusivity, we suggest springing for the five-course dinner for two. It comes with a candlelight set-up and a complimentary cake for just P3,800 per couple. To make the night even more special, they’ll be providing live entertainment to keep you serenaded the whole night through.

Room 801 is at Cebu White Sands Resort and Spa, Maribago Beach, Mactan Island, Lapu-Lapu City. For more information, visit their website.

Highlights Lounge

Visit the Highlights Lounge at the rooftop of Henry’s Evotel if you’re looking for a classy place to unwind. And because it’s just in the heart of the city, you get a different view of the city lights. You can also take your date here to enjoy dining under the stars while enjoying live music.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, they’ve put together a special four-course candle-lit dinner for two that comes with a glass of wine and a romantic table set-up. This four-course dinner already includes a Bruschetta appetizer, Creamy Carrot Soup, and a choice between Herb-Crusted Baked Salmon or Pork Tenderloin with Honey Garlic Sauce. And to finish off the meal, Molten Chocolate Cake as the dessert of choice. Avail of this special package from February 12 to 14 for just P1,988 per couple. Make sure to reserve before they run out of slots!

Highlights Lounge is at Harolds Evotel, 146 Gorordo Avenue corner Rosal Street, Lahug, Cebu City. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

The 9th Chill Out Bar

If you’re in the mood for a place with a light vibe, check out The 9th Chill Out Bar, an al fresco option on the rooftop of Castle Peak Hotel. Even if their specialty lies in their cocktails, they also have filling dishes like Baby Back Ribs (P325) with rice.

Overlooking the city all around you, this is a great place for a quick getaway to connect with your date. If you’re looking to change things up a bit, they also have a karaoke station where you can belt your heart out to one another. Cue the cheesy power ballads.

The 9th Chill Out Bar is at Castle Peak Hotel, F. Cabahug corner President Quezon Street, Villa Aurora, Mabolo, Cebu City. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

