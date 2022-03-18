This Luxe Coron Food Trip Is the Splurge-Worthy Break You Need This April

(SPOT.ph) Summer is just around the corner and while we're all struggling to work on our beach bodies, we say skip the workouts altogether. Why? Because of this cool trip to Coron, complete with all the best food. If you're eyeing a trip to the Palawan island, you best book your stay at Sunlight Ecotourism Island Resort. Happening on April 19 to 21, expand your palate with Gastronomic Wonders, a three-night culinary affair featuring Manila's rising chefs.

Savor a culinary journey featuring Manila's rising chefs:

In celebration of Filipino Food Month, join the Philippines’ rising stars in Manila’s culinary scene: Chef Don Baldosano of Linamnam MNL on April 19, Chef Tina Legarda of Bamba Bistro on April 20, and Chefs Kevin Navoa and Thirdy Dolatre of Hapag on April 21. Starting at P43,400 per person, you get to choose under whose hands you'd like your stellar five-course meal to come from. Check them out below!

Chef Baldosano of Linamnam MNL

Sample a tasting menu under the helm of Chef Don Baldosano with a five-course meal featuring local ingredients and familiar flavors in fresh, unrecognizable, yet delectable ways. Ready your palate for fresh seafood with his version Adobong Dagat which has tanigue confit and roasted squid with seafood jus.

Chef Tina Legarda of Bamba Bistro

Relish the taste of your childhood with Chef Tina Legarda's take on classic Filipino fare. Inspired by Filipino and Spanish cuisine, take a bite of her version of Pancit which has grilled alumahan, prawn, mussels, roasted kalabasa and shrimp-head jus served with a malunggay, garlic, anchovies, and dalandan.

Chef Kevin Navoa and Chef Thirdy Dolatre of Hapag Private Dining

Taking the opportunity to honor Filipino cuisine, Chef Kevin and Thirdy envisions a well-thought-of menu with a modern but cultural and tradition-rich twist for the world to taste. A dish to look forward to would be the 48-hour Slow Braised Pares with Palawan Lamayo Sinangag and XO Sauce.

Gastronomic Wonders is a three-night event happening from April 19 to 21, 2022 at Sunlight Ecotourism Island Resort in Coron, Palawan. For more information, check out Sunlight Air's website or e-mail sales@asiapacific.ph.

Editor's Note: The photos used in the article are for illustrative purposes only.

