Sip Back and Chill: Macao Imperial Tea's Halo-Halo Drink Is Making a Comeback

(SPOT.ph) Much as we hate the feeling of sweat against our skin, there is one thing we look forward to in the summer months—and that's having an excuse to treat ourselves to anything and everything icy-cool and refreshing. It's for this reason that the Filipino treat known as halo-halo is such a hit during this time of the year! In 2021, milk-tea brand Macao Imperial Tea had us seeing the samalamig in a new light as they launched their limited-edition Cheesecake Halo Halo drink—and it's back this 2022, with a juicy, popping twist to boot.

Macao Imperial Tea is back at it with their Cheesecake Halo Halo drink:

The 2022 version of the Cheesecake Halo Halo also goes for a fun halo-halo inspired mix of sinkers—which includes colorful cubes of jelly (in yellow, blue, green, and red hues), black pearls, pudding, and their lush cheesecake cream. Notably, they're also having two new sinkers join the party: the red bean boba and sago boba, which deliver bean-y flavors to the mix and adds a juicy sensation as they pop in the mouth. The drink will be available starting April 8 and will go for P155 for the 16-ounce Alto size, and P175 for the 23-ounce Maior size.

Macao Imperial Tea is a tea brand known for its wide selection of drinks with toppings like cream cheese and chestnut cream. They came to the Philippines in 2017.

See a list of Macao Imperial Tea branches. For delivery orders, visit the Fredley Group's website or find Macao Imperial Tea on GrabFood or Foodpanda. For more information, check out Macao Imperial Tea Philippines' Facebook page.

