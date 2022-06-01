Treat Your Inner Child to Dreamy Soft-Serve at This Cool New Stall in Rockwell

Dripp

Stall 19, The Grid Food Market, 2/F Power Plant Mall, Rockwell, Makati City

Facebook: www.facebook.com/drippthegrid

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Monday to Thursday), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Saturday), 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Sunday)

(SPOT.ph) The summer months may come and go, but—especially given the Philippines' perenially sweltering heat—ice cream is a classic dessert that's here to stay. Whether it’s sunny or rainy outside, there’s nothing like this sweet treat to cool down your palate, and Dripp, the newest dessert bar at The Grid Food Market will satisfy your cravings and more.

This is no ordinary ice cream shop. Dripp lets you indulge and sate your hankerings for all things (literally) cool, colorful, and sweet by letting you make your own swirl: combine their own soft-serve ice cream with your preferred cereals and mix-ins. Currently on its soft opening, Dripp is the latest brand from the Tasteless Food Group (of Scout’s Honor, Workshop, Pizza Express, et cetera), which officially opened last May 26. You can’t miss it since it’s near the entrance of the food hall.

Get your fix of dreamy soft-serve ice cream at The Grid’s cool new stall:

If you’re into both ice cream and cereals, like Dripp’s Chef Patrick Go, then you must spoil yourself with its chill offerings. Their ice cream base is not the typical ones you would find in the supermarkets. “This is milk-based—100 percent liquid milk base,” the chef reveals, explaining that this is made with natural cow’s milk that’s pasteurized. It’s nothing like the run-of-the-mill soft-serve stalls that mostly use powdered mixes. “Basically it’s a lighter version of a hard ice cream, but the base is milk. Eventually, we’ll add non-dairy options and we’ll also have different flavors per month.”

For now, you can get the premium milk flavor, a pretty good base for all the topping variants available. What makes this dessert place stand out is its hard-to-find cereal offerings that you can choose as your toppings. If you’re a choco-holic, then the Oreo O’s are perfect for you. Coffee lovers would definitely love either the Dunkin Caramel Macchiato or Dunkin Mocha Latte. While those feeling nostalgic about their childhood would enjoy Lucky Charms or Fruity Pebbles. There’s something for everyone here, whether you’re a kid or kid-at-heart.

If you’re feeling adventurous, go for the Make-Your-Own (P180) signature Dripp where you get to choose two kinds of cereals or toppings, plus a drizzle to make it even more mouthwatering. Drizzle flavors include caramel, chocolate, honey, and strawberry, while toppings include nuts, sprinkles, matcha, rice crispies, and other sweet assortments. If you can’t choose, take your cue from Chef Patrick’s top pick—the combo of Frosties, crushed graham, and caramel.

According to the chef, they currently have 25 types of cereal on hand, but their goal is to offer around a hundred varieties, plus more toppings like fruits, baked goods, and pastries. “We want to do different collabs with other brands, and other brands of Tasteless Food Group.” They also soon plan to have brownies, doughnuts, cheesecake, and other dessert finds from Workshop, which is also part of the said restaurant group.

For the hardcore cereal fans, you must try the Golden Cereal Soft Serve (P170) where the premium milk ice cream is topped with a blend of corn flakes, honey gold flakes, and frosted cereal—a treat that would surely remind you of childhood. Enjoy the contrast of the smooth (but not overly sweet!) soft-serve with the crunchy toppings. Soon, Dripp will offer more signature sets like this, and handmade cones as well.

Dripp is located at Stall 19, The Grid Food Market, 2/F Power Plant Mall, Rockwell, Makati City. For more information, check out Dripp PH's Facebook page.

Photos by Majoy Siason

