This IG-Famous Chinese Food Shop's Popping Up in Rockwell

(SPOT.ph) Hitting up restaurants is the default when you're looking to bust your hunger and can't be bothered to cook. But it's also well worth ordering up from one of the many small shops and independent purveyors you can find around the city. In the realm of Chinese and Chinese-Filipino fare, there's China Mommy, whose line of dishes—which range from seafood to traditional soups to stuffed tofu-skin "fortune bags" and more—have earned them a following and slew of regulars.

The slight catch? Getting your fix from China Mommy typically requires foresight as you'd need to order in advance. They also mostly sell in larger portions—great for sharing, not so great when you're looking to dine solo. Enter their ongoing pop-up at The Grid—where you can order solo portions of their signatures and nosh on them right then and there.

Try the signature eats of China Mommy in Rockwell while you can:

China Mommy's bringing out their bestsellers, all available in single servings so you can sate the hankering for your faves sans the pressure of taking care of leftovers— or try a variety of dishes in one go.

Go for a fresh first bite with the Chinese Lumpia (P200), their version of which rightfully has a great balance of crisp, crunchy, pungent, earthy, and sweet; or go and get a bowl of the Kiampung (P185), their take on the traditional rice dish that delivers deeply savory flavors. For a stomach-warming treat, you can't go wrong with their soups—which include the Maki (P250) with pork tenderloin meatballs in a stick-to-your-ribs pork broth, and Taiwan Misua (P350) with pig intestines in a soothing misua soup.

The Fortune Bags—also called money bags, and essentially dumplings of meat and other ingredients stuffed into savory-sweet braised tofu skins (which amusingly look just like tiny versions of their namesake!)—are also not to be missed. Take your pick from the Original (P280/three pieces) with a mix of pork, seafood, and veg; the Vegetarian (P280/three pieces); the earthier Truffle (P320/three pieces); and the rich Crabmeat (P320/three pieces) all brimming with their respective fillings.

If there's one dish category not to miss from China Mommy, it's their crab dishes—go for the soulful Curry Crabs (P1,200), the Sotanghon Crabs (P1,300) served with a deeply umami sotanghon mix, or the XO Crabs (P1,300) that doesn't hold back on the umami. (Note that price are subject to change based on market prices.) Finally, China Mommy's also serving up Taiwanese eats, including the likes of the Lu Rou Fan (P250) or minced pork on rice, and the Taiwanese Piantong with Red Chicken (P480) complete with meat, rice, and veg.

Hungry yet? Definitely make it a date and drop by The Grid when you can, as they'll only be there until December 31.

China Mommy is at The Grid Food Market, 2/F Power Plant Mall, Rockwell, Makati City. For more information, check out the Facebook pages of China Mommy and The Grid Food Market.

