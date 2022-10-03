The New York Times Raves About Bibingka With Macapuno From "Prized Mutant Coconuts"

(SPOT.ph) Bibingka, the Filipino rice cake that often evokes memories of chilly Simbang Gabi in December, is the newest subject of an article by The New York Times magazine just in time for the longest Christmas season.

In "The Crew Can Have a Little Coconut Cake" published on September 28, Filipino-American writer Ligaya Mishan raves about the mini bibingka which she amusingly found could be eaten in just three bites.

Bibingka and macapuno made an appearance in The New York Times:

The mini rice cakes were described as "fluffy, fragrant, and perfect to share with friends" topped with strands of macapuno which the writer described as "the jellylike flesh of prized mutant coconuts."

"I was already familiar with the glory of bibingka, a cake traditionally made with rice flour and coconut milk and baked to supreme fluffiness over banana leaves in a terra-cotta oven. But I’d never seen it so dainty, built to fit in the palm of the hand and be devoured in three bites," Mishan wrote in the article.

Usually eaten for breakfast or afternoon snacks, bibingka in the Philippines is often topped with large knobs of butter, salted egg slices, and shaved fresh coconut.

You can read the full article in The New York Times Magazine here.

