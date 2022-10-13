Eat + Drink What's New

You Can Get This Standout Rock Lobster Dish Only at This Din Tai Fung Branch

Plus razor clams, abalone fried rice + more private-dining room exclusives.

by Patricia Baes
8 hours ago
din tai fung, sm mall of asia, private dining room, rock lobster, razor clams
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes

(SPOT.ph) Over the years we’ve come to be better acquainted with Taiwanese cuisine—and we can’t thank Din Tai Fung enough. The dining establishment was brought to the Philippines by The Moment Group in 2016, keeping our taste buds hooked (and our chopsticks digging) with their xiao long bao, Pork Chop Fried Rice, and other world-famous signatures.

Din Tai Fung recently opened a branch at the SM Mall of Asia—and aside from being their largest local location to date, it also houses three private rooms that can each seat up to eight. These make for a great gathering spot, especially with the holidays (and all the long-overdue reunion plans that come with it!) taking place in the coming weeks. Another reason to gather friends and family ‘round to call in for a reservation? Din Tai Fung’s got drool-worthy dishes available exclusively at the private dining rooms at this branch—and trust us when we say they’re well worth trooping to MOA for.

din tai fung, sm mall of asia, private dining room, interiors
Book the private-dining room of Din Tai Fung's MOA outpost for your next get-together. 
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes
Also read: LOOK: Din Tai Fung's New Branch in MOA Is Its Biggest and Most #Aesthetic Yet

Check out these dishes only available at the Din Tai Fung MOA branch’s private rooms:

Din Tai Fung’s regular menu is by no means lacking. But you’re nonetheless in for a treat with their private room exclusives, which carry the umami yet balanced flavors and use of proper technique Din Tai Fung is known for—and take things up a notch with the use of premium ingredients where applicable.

For starters they’ve got Xiao Long Bao Flights, a godsend for those looking to sample the different fillings across Din Tai Fung’s XLB range before committing to the full solo-flavor trays available for regular dine-in. Flight 1 (P395) features an earthy-tasting trio of Truffle and Pork, Crab Roe and Pork, and Foie Gras and Chicken xiao long bao, while Flight 2 (P200) goes the fierier direction with Uni and Pork, Pork and Kimchi, and Chili Crab and Shrimp variations.

din tai fung, sm mall of asia, private dining room specials, xiao long bao flights
The Xiao Long Bao Flights let you sample the full flavor roster of the Taiwanese resto's signature soup dumpling. 
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes
The live seafood specials shouldn’t be missed, this branch being literally by the bay and all, and Din Tai Fung rightfully cooks them such that they retain their juicy character. The Razor Clams (P2,350) are excellent, each shell bearing sweet, succulent meat; have them with a Ginger Sauce (as we did!) for a subtle dose of warmth, or go for the zippier, zanier Cracked Taiwanese Black Pepper variation. An even more festive number is the Rock Lobster (P2,750)—the natural sweetness of which Din Tai Fung amplifies just a touch with shaoxing wine and leeks, while vermicelli noodles below soak up all the extra juices. Get a bottle (or two) of white or sparkling wine to best enjoy these entrees; just some of the apt-for-seafood wines on their roster are the peachy, citrusy Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc (P2,800) and the sprightly Anna Spinato Prosecco Docg Superior (P2,000).

din tai fung, sm mall of asia, private dining room, razor clams
We can't praise those succulent razor clams enough. 
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes
din tai fung, sm mall of asia, private dining room, rock lobster
Shaoxing wine and leeks help bring out the natural sweetness of these rock lobsters.  
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes

Also on the menu are star dishes also starring seafood, albeit taken out for a more umami-forward spin. The Golden Salted Egg Yolk Oyster (P865/four pieces) might look small, but pop one in the mouth and it erupts with telltale richness of salted egg and aromatic curry leaves, before making way for the mineral quality of the oyster. The Sichuan Salt and Pepper Soft Shell Crab (P1,650) goes for a more robust profile that combines pepper, coriander, shallots, and other aromatics—just the thing to highlight the soft-shell crab's inherent buttery-sweetness without taking over.

din tai fung, sm mall of asia, private dining room, salted egg yolk oysters
The Golden Salted Egg Yolk Oysters might look small, but these are real umami bombs, folks. 
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes
din tai fung, sm mall of asia, private dining room specials, soft shell crab
Also crisp and flavorful is this dish of Sichuan Salt and Pepper Soft Shell Crabs. 
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes

For the carnivorous set, there are meaty mains like the Black Pepper Beef & Foie Gras (P1,250); here, chunks of beef meet their deeply savory match with a black-pepper sauce that’s just on the right side of pungent, while pieces of seared foie gras on top contribute a luxe element to the mix. Should pork be your protein of choice, there’s also the Stir-Fry Spareribs in Garlic Chili Superior Sauce—the crisp, garlicky exteriors of which makes way to a tender interior—and get a bottle of red to match with it, like the Pauillac de Latour (P7,500) hailed for its notes of black cherry, licorice, and spice.

din tai fung, sm mall of asia, private dining room specials, beef foie gras
Yup, that's foie gras atop the deeply savory black-pepper beef base. 
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes
din tai fung, sm mall of asia, private dining room, spareribs
Don't miss the Stir-Fry Spareribs in Garlic Chili Superior Sauce either. 
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes

You (arguably) can’t have an Asian meal without carbs; at the very least, they make a meal all the more memorable. The Abalone Fried Rice (P1,900) has enough of a headstrong character—what with its deeply savory, XO sauce-esque profile and chunks of abalone and mushrooms—that it could totally stand on its own, but it also pairs wonderfully with the louder viands on DTF’s lineup. And to really bring on the celebratory feels, definitely place an order (or two) for the Crispy Noodles with Scallop and Abalone (P1,850). You can’t beat the way it combines sizable (and juicy!) chunks of its namesake seafood, plus fried noodles that soften just slightly under the glossy sauce drenching it.

din tai fung, sm mall of asia, private dining room, abalone fried rice
The Abalone Fried Rice is flavorful enough that we could dig into it solo—but it also goes great with the other mains. 
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes
din tai fung, sm mall of asia, private dining room specials, crispy noodles
Din Tai Fung is generous on the seafood in the Crispy Noodles with Scallop and Abalone. 
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes

Don’t forget dessert. Din Tai Fung takes a page from Taipei’s night-market food scene in the Taiwanese Ice Cream Peanut Crepe (P285), which has sweetened crushed nuts, fresh herbs (seemingly kinchay, which surprisingly works with the other sweeter components), and spring roll wrappers enrobing your ice cream scoop(s) of choice—choose from the nutty Taro, sweet-umami Shoyu Caramel, and pleasingly potent Black Sesame. Heck, let go of whatever inhibitions might be holding you back and get the Golden Lava Salted Egg Yolk in Special Charcoal Bun (P155/two pieces). This sultry dim sum-slash-dessert goes for a sleek presentation, with dark, glossy buns and gold strokes for accent—but break into a warm piece and you’ll be met with its lush salted-egg filling. It flows out sans hesitation and delivers an enthralling push-and-pull between savory and sweet—which is just the thing to end a meal on a happy note, if you ask us. 

din tai fung, sm mall of asia, private dining room, ice cream rolls
These ice cream rolls take after the street snack famous in Taipei—spring rolls, crushed peanuts, fresh herbs and all. 
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes
din tai fung, sm mall of asia, private dining room, charcoal salted egg yolk buns
The Golden Lava Salted Egg Yolk in Special Charcoal Bun goes for a sleek presentation... 
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes
din tai fung, sm mall of asia, private dining room, charcoal salted egg yolk bun open
...But break a piece open and you're met with a sultry salted-egg filling. 
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes
We’ve all got go-to’s from Din Tai Fung; maybe it’s the underrated Dan Dan Noodles, the PH-exclusive Crispy Beef Strips, or the fan-favorite Chocolate Xiao Long Bao. These always satisfy. But you’ll be surprised at how well the restaurant can dish out higher-end entrees, too—we say take advantage of the chance to try them on your next get-together or celebration.

