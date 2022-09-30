Nostalgia Gaming: Why Remastered Classics Spark Joy and Beat Stress

By James Dominic Flores

Resident Evil, Crash Bandicoot, Final Fantasy, Suikoden. These are some of the iconic games of the 90s and 00s that are now receiving the remastered treatment from game developers.

Remastered games often come with mixed receptions to the avid gamer. To some, remastering classic games is seen as a quick way to make an easy profit by capitalizing on gamer nostalgia, to others, it is a way to relive fond childhood memories.

Remastered games are not to be confused with remakes. Using the example of the Final Fantasy series, remastered games such as Final Fantasy X/X-2 and that of the upcoming Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core are given a makeover in terms of character models, environment designs, and sometimes user interface options and quality of life improvements without changing the original gameplay mechanics. In essence, it offers the exact same old game with graphical upgrades such as the ability to be run on better resolutions.

Remade games such as Final Fantasy 7 present a modern retelling of the original story, sometimes with new details, subplots, or even a complete change of certain plot elements with new game mechanics and systems. Fans at times can take issue with remakes for reasons such as their preference for the original plot.

Remasters and remakes tap into one aspect of a gamer’s humanity: nostalgia. Nostalgia is seen as a positive emotion or mood evoked by memories of past events. A study by David Newman adds that it can be a result of “retrieval cues”, which are basically memory triggers in our mind. Hearing the first few notes of the intro music of your favorite classic game can trigger nostalgic memories of the excited feeling you had as you booted up the game as a child.

Nostalgia can also serve as a coping mechanism from daily stressors by providing a safe, familiar space for the gamer similar to when we watch re-runs of our favorite movies or TV shows. This is supported by Newman’s study which reported that nostalgia and low mood are correlated, one is likely to feel more

nostalgic when they are sad or depressed as opposed to when they are generally happy.

Consequently, it is this feeling of nostalgia that lures gamers to remasters while being skeptical or averse towards remakes; when core nostalgic memories are threatened by change, it is only natural to be defensive and desire stability.

Game remasters seem like a no-brainer from a business standpoint if executed properly since they will appeal to the older generation of players, the ones who have played the original version of a game as well as the newer generation of players who may have heard stories about the classic game and would

like to try it out for themselves.

As games continue to improve their quality and presentation to be considered “classic”, the best benefit of remastering games is that these can preserve the gaming experience for current generation consoles and on the digital marketplace.

Before online gaming was the norm, games were often bought and played on discs and cartridges with the developer having a master copy with the source code of said game. Physical copies of this source code are subject to wear and tear, and sometimes human error such as losing the master copy, and pose a threat to preserving the game in question. By remastering and marketing it on a digital platform, developers and players alike can be assured that the game will be available in today’s world.

Video games are becoming more of a socio-cultural norm for many people in this day and age. Much like our TV shows or books, they cannot be seen as simply a one-time purchase or experience. To some, a video game can hold the same emotional weight and safe space as your favorite TV episode.

Just like our favorite nostalgic hobbies and memories, the second time around can provide us with new insights, new outlooks, and even new lessons that we can apply in our everyday lives.

About the author: James Dominic Flores is a lecturer at Far Eastern University Manila, specializing in psychology. He is also a competitive gamer specializing in fighting game

