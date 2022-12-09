Eraserheads Reunion Concert Has Francis M. Hologram, Drone + More Surprises

(SPOT.ph) The Eraserheads is serving the fruitcake this Christmas for their final reunion concert that befits the 90 band's G.O.A.T. status. Pinoy rock fans, get ready.

Frontman Ely Buendia, guitarist Marcus Adoro, drummer Raymund Marasigan, and bassist Buddy Zabala will reunite for Huling El Bimbo on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City.

"The journey, the past 30 years has been full of many, many detours for each of us individually and even for our side groups. I think the stuff we have learned the past 30 years on our own with these little detours, we're going to bring it on December 22," Zabala told reporters last December 7.

More tickets are on sale as organizers expanded venue capacity to accommodate more fans for the concert three days before Christmas. Sad you'll miss the concert? You can watch it via livestream too in select countries via iWantTFC.

And while this is dubbed as the final reunion in the Philippines, there are plans for the Eraserheads to go on a world tour by 2023. A reunion concert in March 2009 was billed as the group's swansong, but over the years, fans have clamored for an encore.

"A world tour is one thing that's going to happen next year. It's something that we are so proud of and we want to showcase the Filipino talents. Eheads is a legendary band and I think a lot of Filipinos abroad can relate to it, it will also be nostalgic for them to see [Eraserheads]," said Francis Lumen, one of Huling El Bimbo's producers.

What to expect at Eraserheads' Huling El Bimbo

Think drone shows, a full orchestra, and hologram performance of the late Master Rapper Francis Magalona, dubbed as the fifth member of the band for being its creative collaborator until his death in 2009.

Eraserhead's 2022 reunion concert is a far cry from the band's laidback experience in the 80s, when they were still a small band rehearsing near the Molave dormitory in UP Diliman, said Marasigan.

"We play a little different, we sing a little different, we move a little different and when it comes together -- it took us five to six rehearsals -- now, we're having goosebumps. I don't even know how to describe it. When it comes together, it's that good."

So how are they dealing with playing together again after so many years? For Marasigan, "rehearsals were weird but we're getting the hang of it."

"Right now we're finding our momentum. We've gotten on the bike, we removed the training wheels, we hope to go faster in one direction, all the way to December 22, 2022," said Zabala.

"Napapagod kami physically because we're not as young as we want to be but we can't help it when you play rock and roll, you can't just play 20%. It always has to be 110% or it won't be rock and roll," Marasigan said.

For Director Paolo Valenciano, the challenge is to stage an all-Filipino show at world-class level so don't be surprised to see an 18-piece orchestra onstage, which the band is personally excited to play with. There's also a treat for the Eraserheads faithful.

"There's actually a Hidden Mickey sa buong show na only the hardcore fans will decipher. Nakita namin kanina 'yung preview ni Direk, parang wow, sa maliit na screen pa lang nakakamangha na. It's mind-boggling," said Adoro.

"For the most part, there are no tears, probably tears of joy because this is such a mindblowing experience even for old geezers like us who really thought we've seen it all. Sometimes we just have to pinch ourselves na 'Are we really doing this? Can we really get this for the show?'" Buendia said.

So fans, get ready for 12/22/22.

To fans, Adoro has this to say: "Get a very good night sleep. Dapat well rested kayo, get there on time, get your phones charged. Paghandaan ninyo, mag-power nap kayo pagdating para ma-enjoy n'yo talaga."