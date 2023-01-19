10 Surprising Things We Learned About Super Junior From Their New Docu-Series

(SPOT.ph) Before the era of BTS, GOT7, Seventeen, Enhypen, and many other K-Pop boy groups with whom most of us are crazy for these days, there was a boy group that brought the Korean wave to all parts of the world in unprecedented proportions. We're, of course, talking about the legendary group Super Junior. Now on their 18th year in the industry, the boys have seen it all, from the struggles of debuting in the K-scene to proving themselves time and time again in the international music space. But, as much as we want to stay updated with everything SuJu-related, we might've missed a few details and tidbits here and there. Which is why we were all over their two-part documentary on Disney Plus. Dubbed Super Junior: The Last Man Standing, the group talks about their journey to superstardom, and all the insider tea. We take you through 10 of the juiciest tidbits we learned about one of the OGs of K-Pop.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read:

Here's Everything We Know About the Upcoming SUPER JUNIOR Documentary on Disney Plus

10 Most-Streamed K-Pop Songs in the Philippines in 2020

Here are 10 juicy details we learned about Super Junior from their new documentary in Disney Plus:

The creation of the group took several iterations

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Fans of the group who followed them from their initial debut as Super Junior 05 may not be surprised by this fact. When SuJu was first introduced to the public, they were meant to be a new rotational concept for artists. Read: no permanent members. Initially, this meant there would be changes to SJ's yearly lineup, with new idols replacing group members to keep the group young and well-rounded. This also meant that with every change in the line-up, the number after "Super Junior" would change, signaling the end of one Super Junior generation and the start of the newest one. Lucky for us, this plan changed with the addition of Kyun Hyun in 2006, and they decided to stick with the Super Junior's OG 13-man lineup.

But even without the rotational concept, it's still hard keeping up with the members of Super Junior. From the original 13, the group's current member count is nine, which is still a relatively big group.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

There was serious competition among the members of the group at the start

Given that they could be replaced very easily in the guise of creating a new generation of Super Junior, the boys were constantly on their toes. They knew they had to bring it in every performance, and making mistakes was not an option. This caused members of the group a great deal of anxiety. Hard to imagine the boys feeling insecure, but they're only human after all. Back in their early days, when everything felt like a test of their idol-worthiness, it was hard for the members to enjoy their moment in the spotlight as the fear of being replaced often overpowered it.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

They weren't sure if they will get a second song, let alone a full album

It's hard to think about a world without SuJu as they are one of the most significant contributors to the Hallyu wave. But would you believe there was a time when they were unsure if they would ever get another track, let alone a full album? Hard to believe, but in the early aughts, the group's future was so unsure that talks about their debut performance being their last was on the table. Lucky for us and the boys, the ELFs at the time, Super Junior's fanbase, we're so persistent and really adored the boys that SM gave the boys not just another track but another full-blown album. And well, 18 years later, the gamble on this group continues to pay off.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

They pioneered the creation of subunits

As SM Entertainment's experimental group, Super Junior was also the first K-Pop group to have subunits. Subunits are subsets of the official group formed to reach specific target audiences. It was also an experiment in finding a way to ensure that the boys will be able to constantly push out content despite their busy, often conflicting, schedules. At the same time, having subunits allowed Super Junior to diversify their discography with tracks and styles that were different from their usual sound as the main group.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Examples of Super Junior subunits include Super Junior H, Super Junior KRY, Super Junior T, etc. Don't get confused, these are all made up of SuJu members.

Kyu Hyun's accident was much more serious than we were made to believe

In 2007, after a radio interview stint, Super Junior members Leeteuk, Shindong, Eunhyuk, and Kyu Hyun got into a serious car accident. Their service vehicle crashed and flipped over on a highway in Seoul due to a burst tire. While the first three got away with minor injuries, Kyu Hyun was left fighting for his life. KH was rushed to a separate hospital from the others, and shortly after, his father came out and reassured the public that Kyu Hyun was doing okay and was on the road to recovery. But according to reports, that was far from the truth. In fact, this accident is often regarded by KH as the time he almost died. Doctors have mentioned that there was a high chance he would not have been able to survive his injuries. But the other shocking fact about his accident was that he was so close to never being able to sing again because of a life-saving surgery he needed to have that required the doctors to surgically drill near his throat to put tubes that would aid his breathing. His dad put his foot down and said no to the surgery. Instead, doctors quickly pivoted to a new strategy that involved a different invasive technique, this time on his torso.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"Sorry Sorry" was written in a week

Arguably Super Junior's biggest hit and the one that really skyrocketed the boys to international fame is their 2009 single "Sorry Sorry." If there is one song that immediately hypes a group of SuJu fans and even non-fans, it would be this track. Following the success of U, the boys struggled to find their next hit. Though they were offered songs left and right, they never felt right for the boys. But after a breakthrough by their music producer toying with a percussion beat, he was able to write "Sorry Sorry" in a week's time. After hearing the demo track, the boys unanimously agreed that this was their next big hit—and they were right.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dong Hae and Hee Chul had a big fight and ended up hurting each other

Despite being regarded as each other's favorite member, a.k.a. the one that brings them the most cheer, things weren't always rosy between members Hee Chul and Dong Hae.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

There was a time when the two got physical with each other, and yes, we're talking about an explosive fight that left the two with scars and wounds. According to their accounts in the documentary, the fight started when Hee Chul started doubting his future with the group. Apparently, he wanted to focus more on acting and was thinking of leaving. In fact, Hee Chul eventually moved out of their shared quarters for a bit but ended up returning. Feeling betrayed and abandoned by his hyung Dong Hae had a very emotional reaction telling Hee Chul to leave and saying some hurtful things which eventually escalated into a full-blown match. But there's no bad blood or fakery in this group. After cooling off for a bit in separate rooms, the boys eventually patched things up over some drinks and a selfie. They even promised to each other never to talk about leaving ever again.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mr. Simple marked the start of Super Junior's peak-era

While many would regard "Sorry Sorry" as the hit that started the global stardom of SuJu, Korean award-giving bodies really started noticing Super Junior after they released "Mr. Simple". This track and album got the boys most of their major accolades in the biz and is regarded by SM Entertainment as the peak of SuJu's superstardom.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The boys are more than friends; they're brothers

It's nothing new to say that being in the industry made these boys friends, but beyond that comes the idea that these boys formed a found family. Calling them buddies would be an understatement after 18 years of accidents, career milestones, family deaths, military service, and many more good and bad memories. As an example of just how close these boys were to each other, during the funeral for Lee Teuk's father and grandfather, it was the boys who carried the coffins during the funeral. This is significant as, in Korean culture, this honor is usually reserved for the family. Needless to say, the boys coming through for their leader kind of make them family in our book.

The secret to their strong bond all these years: mutual respect

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In his final words of the interview, Siwon reflected on what he thought was the secret to Super Junior's long-lasting bond. A teary-eyed Siwon proudly answered, "The mutual respect and consideration that we have for each other and trusting and understanding one another." Not gonna lie; this had us a bit teary-eyed because, at the end of the day, these boys have a bond that goes beyond being workmates but is really rooted in understanding and respect.

Super Junior: The Last Man Standing now streaming on Disney Plus.

Also read: ARMY, Feel Like You're Hanging Out With BTS Through This Bus Tour

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.