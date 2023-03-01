Catch Ebe Dancel, Kamikazee + More at This Benefit Concert

(SPOT.ph) Missed watching concerts? If you're an OPM fan, you're in for a treat: Some of the biggest names in the local music scene are coming together this March 4, Saturday to perform for a cause—to raise funds for Parokya ni Edgar's Gab Chee Kee.

Ebe Dancel and bands Riverymaya, The Itchyworms, Kamikazee, 6CycleMind, and Gracenote will perform long sets in Resbak Para Kay Gab at 123 Block, Mandala Park in Mandaluyong City.

Chee Kee was diagnosed in 2022 with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, which defends the body against infections.

“As of last week, his bill is already at PHP 8 million and counting (which) is no joke. He was just released from the ICU after more than a month, and is now in rehab to help his mobility after more than a month in bed,” said Dancel, formerly of Sugarfree who popularized songs like Hari ng Sablay and Burnout.

How to buy tickets to the Benefit Concert for Parokya ni Edgar's Gab Chee Kee

You may buy general admission tickets via Backspace Records for P1,500 each. Take note: This concert is happening on an outdoor venue and is a standing gig.

Proceeds will go to Chee Kee's medical expenses, as every artist at the benefit concert will perform for free.

Can't attend the concert but want to send monetary help? You may also send them via these QR codes:







“Gab is well-loved because he cares about everyone. He will always be the first person there for you when you need help. We're simply repaying him for his love and generosity throughout the years,” said Dancel in a statement.

“His battle has just begun, so every centavo counts. We'll see you on

March 4 and we promise to make it worth your time.”