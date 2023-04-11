Entertainment Movies, Music, TV

Alanis Morissette Adds Another Night to Her Manila Show

by Mia Rodriguez
Just now
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
alanis morisette
PHOTO BY Shutterstock

(SPOT.ph) No irony here: Alanis Morissette is adding another night to the Manila leg of her Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour. Yup, if you weren't able to get tickets for August 1, you ought to know there's still a chance you can catch the angst queen on August 2, still  at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

Also read: UPDATED: Don't Miss These International Acts Coming to the PH in 2023

Alanis Morissette adds another night to her Manila concert

Alanis Morissette in Manila Day 2
PHOTO BY Ovation Productions/Facebook
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ovation Productions announced that there will be another show on April 11, clarifying that tickets for the second night can already be bought via SM Tickets. Don't miss your chance, especially after all the times Morissette had to cancel this much-awaited concert no thanks to the lockdowns. 

This August 2023 concert follows the cancellation of her original scheduled April 2020 concert. No need to remind you of the hell that was 2020, of course. Alanis Morissette's concert was postponed twice before it seemed the only option left was simply to refund the tickets. Ovation Production noted on Facebook that tickets to the canceled show will not be honored for the 2023 show.

Ticket prices of the Alanis Morissette concert in Manila

Tickets range from P2,750 to P14,750. Check out which ones you can get below:

  • SVIP - P14,750
  • VIP - P13,750
  • Patron - P11,750
  • Lower Box A - P9,750
  • Lower Box B - P8,750
  • Upper Box - P5,750
  • Gen Ad - P2,750
CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now

For more information, follow Ovation Production Facebook Page

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories