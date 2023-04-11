Alanis Morissette Adds Another Night to Her Manila Show

(SPOT.ph) No irony here: Alanis Morissette is adding another night to the Manila leg of her Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour. Yup, if you weren't able to get tickets for August 1, you ought to know there's still a chance you can catch the angst queen on August 2, still at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Alanis Morissette adds another night to her Manila concert

Ovation Productions announced that there will be another show on April 11, clarifying that tickets for the second night can already be bought via SM Tickets. Don't miss your chance, especially after all the times Morissette had to cancel this much-awaited concert no thanks to the lockdowns.

This August 2023 concert follows the cancellation of her original scheduled April 2020 concert. No need to remind you of the hell that was 2020, of course. Alanis Morissette's concert was postponed twice before it seemed the only option left was simply to refund the tickets. Ovation Production noted on Facebook that tickets to the canceled show will not be honored for the 2023 show.

Ticket prices of the Alanis Morissette concert in Manila

Tickets range from P2,750 to P14,750. Check out which ones you can get below:

SVIP - P14,750

VIP - P13,750

Patron - P11,750

Lower Box A - P9,750

Lower Box B - P8,750

Upper Box - P5,750

Gen Ad - P2,750

For more information, follow Ovation Production Facebook Page.