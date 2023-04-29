Bruno Mars Adds Another Night to Manila Show

(SPOT.ph) News came out last April 20 that multiple-Grammy winner Bruno Mars is coming to Manila on June 24. As expected, tickets were immediately sold out.
Due to overwhelming demand, Live Nation Philippines is adding a second show date on June 25 at Philippine Arena. UnionBank and Citi cardholders are also getting exclusive access to the ticket pre-sale for the June 25 show on May 1, from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. via SM Tickets online.
How to Get Bruno Mars Tickets Before Anyone Else:
- If you're a UnionBank or Citi cardholder, log on to SM Tickets' unique link on May 1 (smtickets.com/CallingAllMyLovelies).
- Choose your preferred seat.
- Enter your six-digit card as the promo code, and pay online with your UnionBank or Citi card details.
- Once paid, your ticket voucher will appear under Account > MyTickets on the SM Tickets website.
- Print your voucher and claim your physical tickets at any SM Ticket outlet before the concert date.
Ticket selling for the general public starts on May 2 at 12 p.m. through SM Tickets online or any SM Tickets outlet. Tickets are limited.
Bruno Mars Concert Ticket Prices:
- Floor – P18,750
- LBA Premium – P17,750
- LBA Regular – P16,000
- LBB Premium – P13,750
- LBB Regular – P11,250
- UBA – P7,250
- UBB – P5,500
- UBC – P2,750
There's a VIP Upgrade (P8,500), which is inclusive of an early entry into the venue, exclusive tour laminate with a lanyard, and a dedicated VIP lane at the merchandise counter. You must purchase a floor-standing ticket to avail of the upgrade.
Bruno Mars Live is on June 24 and 25 at the Philippine Arena, Ciudad de Victoria, Santa Maria, Bulacan.
