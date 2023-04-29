Bruno Mars Adds Another Night to Manila Show

(SPOT.ph) News came out last April 20 that multiple-Grammy winner Bruno Mars is coming to Manila on June 24. As expected, tickets were immediately sold out.

Due to overwhelming demand, Live Nation Philippines is adding a second show date on June 25 at Philippine Arena. UnionBank and Citi cardholders are also getting exclusive access to the ticket pre-sale for the June 25 show on May 1, from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. via SM Tickets online.

How to Get Bruno Mars Tickets Before Anyone Else:

If you're a UnionBank or Citi cardholder, log on to SM Tickets' unique link on May 1 (smtickets.com/CallingAllMyLovelies). Choose your preferred seat. Enter your six-digit card as the promo code, and pay online with your UnionBank or Citi card details. Once paid, your ticket voucher will appear under Account > MyTickets on the SM Tickets website. Print your voucher and claim your physical tickets at any SM Ticket outlet before the concert date.

Ticket selling for the general public starts on May 2 at 12 p.m. through SM Tickets online or any SM Tickets outlet. Tickets are limited.

Bruno Mars Concert Ticket Prices:

Floor – P18,750

LBA Premium – P17,750

LBA Regular – P16,000

LBB Premium – P13,750

LBB Regular – P11,250

UBA – P7,250

UBB – P5,500

UBC – P2,750

There's a VIP Upgrade (P8,500), which is inclusive of an early entry into the venue, exclusive tour laminate with a lanyard, and a dedicated VIP lane at the merchandise counter. You must purchase a floor-standing ticket to avail of the upgrade.

Bruno Mars Live is on June 24 and 25 at the Philippine Arena, Ciudad de Victoria, Santa Maria, Bulacan.

