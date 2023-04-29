Entertainment Movies, Music, TV

Bruno Mars Adds Another Night to Manila Show

by Christa I. De La Cruz
3 hours ago
Bruno Mars during Grammys
PHOTO BY Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

(SPOT.ph) News came out last April 20 that multiple-Grammy winner Bruno Mars is coming to Manila on June 24. As expected, tickets were immediately sold out.

Due to overwhelming demand, Live Nation Philippines is adding a second show date on June 25 at Philippine Arena. UnionBank and Citi cardholders are also getting exclusive access to the ticket pre-sale for the June 25 show on May 1, from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. via SM Tickets online.

bruno mars live in manila

How to Get Bruno Mars Tickets Before Anyone Else:

  1. If you're a UnionBank or Citi cardholder, log on to SM Tickets' unique link on May 1 (smtickets.com/CallingAllMyLovelies).
  2. Choose your preferred seat.
  3. Enter your six-digit card as the promo code, and pay online with your UnionBank or Citi card details.
  4. Once paid, your ticket voucher will appear under Account > MyTickets on the SM Tickets website.
  5. Print your voucher and claim your physical tickets at any SM Ticket outlet before the concert date.
Ticket selling for the general public starts on May 2 at 12 p.m. through SM Tickets online or any SM Tickets outlet. Tickets are limited.

Bruno Mars Seat Plan

Bruno Mars Concert Ticket Prices:

  • Floor – P18,750
  • LBA Premium – P17,750
  • LBA Regular – P16,000
  • LBB Premium – P13,750
  • LBB Regular – P11,250
  • UBA – P7,250
  • UBB – P5,500
  • UBC – P2,750

There's a VIP Upgrade (P8,500), which is inclusive of an early entry into the venue, exclusive tour laminate with a lanyard, and a dedicated VIP lane at the merchandise counter. You must purchase a floor-standing ticket to avail of the upgrade.

Bruno Mars Ticket Purchase Guidelines
Bruno Mars Live is on June 24 and 25 at the Philippine Arena, Ciudad de Victoria, Santa Maria, Bulacan.

